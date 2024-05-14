Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson is attracting plenty of transfer interest ahead of the summer market opening.

According to Alan Nixon, Sheffield United are considering an offer for the goalkeeper ahead of their return to the Championship.

The Blades have finished last in the Premier League table, and are now planning for life back in the second division.

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is out of contract in June, which could lead the Yorkshire outfit to sign a replacement from elsewhere.

This has led to speculation linking them with Patterson, with reports suggesting an £8 million bid is being prepared.

Carlton Palmer highlights Sheffield United concern

Carlton Palmer has criticised Sheffield United’s Premier League campaign, with the Blades suffering relegation with multiple games to spare.

The former midfielder expects the club to have a lot of work on their hands to be competitive next year in the Championship.

“It is reported that Sheffield United are interested in Sunderland’s number one Anthony Patterson,” Palmer told Football League World.

“This comes as Wes Foderingham is out of contract at Sheffield United, there’s a massive overhaul needed at Sheffield United for next season.

“They’ve been absolutely poor this season, conceded over 100 goals, they haven’t got a squad that’s going to challenge to get promotion next season.

“I think it’s all been a bit of a farce really, with [Paul] Heckingbottom getting the sack.

“I said previously that I think he’d done a good job getting them promoted, then they sell their two best players [Iliman] N’diaye [and Sander Berger], and then get rid of the experienced players who they might as well have kept.

“They might have done better [with them], the likes of Billy Sharp, they probably would’ve done better for the club given the DNA and the competition and their relationship with the supporters, it’s been an absolute shambles.

“There’s a massive job for Chris Wilder to do next season to get Sheffield United in a position to compete.”

Palmer gives Anthony Patterson transfer verdict

Anthony Patterson - Sunderland league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2021-22 20 19 (8) 2022-23 46 55 (14) 2023-24 45 52 (13)

Palmer believes that a move for Patterson wouldn’t make a lot of sense, and has claimed a transfer to the Premier League is a far more likely outcome.

“This is a strange one for me,” he added.

“First and foremost, would Anthony Patterson leave Sunderland to go to Sheffield United? In my honest opinion, I don’t think so.

“With the clubs that have been interested in him, in terms of Premier League clubs, I don’t see him going to Sheffield United.

“There’s a lot of work to be done at Sheffield United for them to be looking to challenge at the top end of the Championship.

“Secondly, he’s going to cost about £8 million.

“He’s under contract for about four years, he signed a new four-year deal at the Stadium of Light, an extension, in September.

“So he’s going to cost about £8 million, I don’t see Sheffield United paying that type of money for a player next season in the Championship, I just don’t see it happening.

“I’m not saying Anthony Patterson won’t leave Sunderland if they get a good offer for him, but I think it might well be a Premier League who comes in for Patterson.

“Even last season, which was a poor season for Sunderland, he kept 13 clean sheets and he was joint-fourth in the league as a goalkeeper.”

Anthony Patterson better off staying at Sunderland

Patterson making the switch to Sheffield United wouldn’t be an obvious upgrade as a next step in his career.

Sticking with Sunderland seems a much more sensible option as the Black Cats have the potential to compete for a top six finish in the Championship themselves next season.

If a Premier League side makes an approach then Patterson will have a difficult decision to make over his future.

But switching the Stadium of Light for Bramall Lane would just be an unnecessary sideways step at this stage.