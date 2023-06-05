Nectarios Triantis has responded to speculation surrounding his future amid reported interest from Sunderland.

The Black Cats have been linked with a move for the 20-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window opening.

It is understood that a deal worth roughly £250,000 has been agreed between the Championship side and Central Coast Mariners.

What has Nectarios Triantis said about a potential move to Sunderland?

Following his side’s 6-1 victory over Melbourne City this weekend, the defender responded to the speculation over his future.

The youngster remained coy, refusing to give a straight answer either way over whether he was set to depart for England.

He featured for 85 minutes in an emphatic victory over their title rivals to seal a title triumph.

The Australian alluded to the two-years still remaining on his current contract, but left the door open for a move away from the domestic champions.

"You never know [what is going to happen]," said Triantis, via Chronicle Live.

"I’ve got two years left on my contract.

"I love this club, and I’ll always give everything for this club."

Sunderland narrowly missed out on a place in the play-off final this season, falling to a 3-2 aggregate defeat to eventual promotion winners Luton Town.

Tony Mowbray’s side earned an impressive sixth place finish to reach the promotion shootout, but were unable to capitalise on a 2-1 first leg win over the Hatters.

Transfer business is now well under way at the Stadium of Light in order to build a side that can go one step further in the chase for a place back in the Premier League.

Sunderland have also reportedly agreed a deal with Birmingham City for the signing of Jobe Bellingham, indicating that the club is looking to get its business done early in this transfer window.

Would Nectarios Triantis be a good signing for Sunderland?

There is a feeling that there is an untapped market in Australia, so it could be worthwhile taking a punt on the player.

At a fee of roughly £250,000, there isn’t a lot to lose if he doesn’t turn out as hoped.

But there is a lot of upside if he does translate his performances from the A-League into the Championship.

The defender has earned a positive reputation in Australia, playing a key role in Central Coast Mariners’ title triumph this season.

Sunderland are also in need of defensive reinforcement, so this could be a smart move to strengthen the options in Mowbray’s squad at a low cost.