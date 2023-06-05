Nectarios Triantis has responded to speculation surrounding his future amid reported interest from Sunderland.
The Black Cats have been linked with a move for the 20-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window opening.
It is understood that a deal worth roughly £250,000 has been agreed between the Championship side and Central Coast Mariners.
What has Nectarios Triantis said about a potential move to Sunderland?
Following his side’s 6-1 victory over Melbourne City this weekend, the defender responded to the speculation over his future.
The youngster remained coy, refusing to give a straight answer either way over whether he was set to depart for England.
He featured for 85 minutes in an emphatic victory over their title rivals to seal a title triumph.
The Australian alluded to the two-years still remaining on his current contract, but left the door open for a move away from the domestic champions.
"You never know [what is going to happen]," said Triantis, via Chronicle Live.
"I’ve got two years left on my contract.
"I love this club, and I’ll always give everything for this club."
Sunderland narrowly missed out on a place in the play-off final this season, falling to a 3-2 aggregate defeat to eventual promotion winners Luton Town.
Tony Mowbray’s side earned an impressive sixth place finish to reach the promotion shootout, but were unable to capitalise on a 2-1 first leg win over the Hatters.
Transfer business is now well under way at the Stadium of Light in order to build a side that can go one step further in the chase for a place back in the Premier League.
Sunderland have also reportedly agreed a deal with Birmingham City for the signing of Jobe Bellingham, indicating that the club is looking to get its business done early in this transfer window.
Would Nectarios Triantis be a good signing for Sunderland?
There is a feeling that there is an untapped market in Australia, so it could be worthwhile taking a punt on the player.
At a fee of roughly £250,000, there isn’t a lot to lose if he doesn’t turn out as hoped.
But there is a lot of upside if he does translate his performances from the A-League into the Championship.
The defender has earned a positive reputation in Australia, playing a key role in Central Coast Mariners’ title triumph this season.
Sunderland are also in need of defensive reinforcement, so this could be a smart move to strengthen the options in Mowbray’s squad at a low cost.