Sunderland transfer talking points: Hunting for experience, Tom Flanagan’s situation

Sunderland are battling at the right end of the League One table this year and they’ll be desperate to finally clinch that elusive promotion back up to the second tier.

It has eluded them over the course of the last few years and Lee Johnson will be eager to bring in suitable recruits to help them launch a sustained push over the course of the year.

There have already been rumblings too of potential incomings and outgoings.

Who then, is being linked with moves in and out of the Stadium of Light?

Experience is key for Sunderland in January

The Black Cats have been linked with moves in several areas when the winter transfer window opens as reported by the Sunderland Echo.

These areas are mainly in defence, so it looks like some recruits at the back may be the focus come January.

Former player Kevin Phillips has also urged Sunderland to add some experience to their squad in that transfer window when speaking to Football Insider.

It seems that there could be one or two new faces arriving at the Stadium of Light then in the turn of the year – and the focus looks like the backline (and if Phillips gets his way, experienced pros at that).

Sunderland defender linked with winter window move

Tom Flanagan is one defender who Sunderland will be hoping to keep hold of, especially with Lee Johnson trying to shore up his backline and not lose assets in that area.

However, the player has caught the eye this season and Middlesbrough are eager to sign him when the window opens, according to Football Insider.

That means that the club may face a battle to keep him in League One when the winter window does begin.

The lure of football further up the pyramid will be hard to pass up too – which might lead Sunderland to bring in some fresh faces to convince Flanagan it might be worth staying with the Black Cats.