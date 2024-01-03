Highlights Jack Clarke has been a standout player for Sunderland, attracting interest from Premier League clubs like Sheffield United.

Jack Clarke has been a key player for Sunderland for the last few seasons and established himself as one of the best players in the Championship, stirring up plenty of Premier League interest, including more recently from Sheffield United.

The 23-year-old scored nine goals and claimed a further 12 assists in Championship and play-off matches last season upon Sunderland's return to the second tier from League One, and has since been a key cog in Sunderland flying up the table so rapidly.

He has taken huge strides forward in his personal development in the process, which has continued this term as well, only fuelling further speculation regarding his future.

It may take a major offer to come in, as it's hard to see a world where the Black Cats would accept anything other than a substantial bid for him, and they are aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League again this year, having finished sixth in their first season back in the division last term.

Clarke has been at the heart of things again so far, with the wide forward continuing from where he left off from last season, contributing to 12 goals and two assists in 27 games in all competitions already to carry his side into the play-off picture once again.

During the summer, Sunderland rejected a bid of £10m from newly promoted Burnley for the winger, and, since then, Sheffield United have joined the race to sign Clarke from Sunderland this January.

That's according to a recent update from HITC, who claim the Blades are eyeing a move for the winger as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Sunderland fan and journalist Michael Graham has revealed the latest on Clarke's future, he said: "Sheffield United 100% targeting Jack Clarke, but Sunderland under zero pressure to sell this month and he's unlikely to have his head turned by a relegation battle. £20m wouldn't get a deal done either. A couple of other clubs who want him could make it hard to keep him though."

He added that Clarke is likely to remain at the Stadium of Light until the summer: "January is crazy and anything can happen, but last I heard both Clarke and Sunderland happy to reassess options in the summer."

According to a recent update, Sunderland have been in talks with Clarke over a new contract since rejecting offers from Premier League sides such as Burnley for the winger in the summer.

However, the club and player have apparently so far been unable to reach an agreement on new terms, and the Black Cats are now said to have told the 23-year-old they will not be improving their offer.

Jack Clarke's Sunderland situation

This will surely be Clarke's last campaign as a Championship player, be that with Sunderland, or with a Premier League move in the summer.

For the sake of all parties involved, it makes more sense for Clarke to remain where he is until then, and try to get his current club promoted.

However, there is very little chance of Sunderland being able to fend off offers over a certain amount, even in January, despite it being in their best interests to do so, to push for another play-off berth this season.

Offers of over £20 million would surely have to be considered, even midway through the current campaign.