Sunderland striker target Alexandre Mendy is said to be in the north east of England today to undertake a medical ahead of a prospective switch to the Black Cats.

This news comes from Roker Report, who have claimed that the forward flew to England yesterday ahead of a proposed assessment to take him to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland's pursuit of the 30-year-old is well known by this point. The Northern Echo have reported that adding options up top, to avoid what happened last season where they were woefully short of production in that department, was a top priority for the club this season.

They also said that talks had been held with Caen about Mendy, but that no deal was imminently close to happening.

Other reports have suggested that Sunderland have had a €1 million (~ £850,000) bid for Mendy turned down by the French side, and that he has chosen Wearside as his preferred destination, as opposed to a move to Saudi Arabia.

"By the time Sunderland arrived, there was no more debate," said Mendy, according to Foot Mercato

"I could have gone into exile in Saudi Arabia with the idea of a golden retirement, but I still have things to do in football."

The latest news however suggests that a switch across the English Channel is looking to be even more imminent.

Alexandre Mendy, Sunderland medical set to happen ahead of transfer

The Guinea-Bissau striker is reportedly in the country and ready to do a medical ahead of his proposed move to the Stadium of Light, as per Roker Report.

There has been no mention of the fee that would be required to get the deal done, but everything is seemingly pointing in the direction of the 30-year-old being in a red and white striped shirt soon enough.

Mendy found the back of the net 22 times in Ligue 2 last season for Caen, making him the division's top scorer by seven clear goals.

Alexandre Mendy's 2023/24 Ligue 2 Stats for Caen Apps 36 Starts 36 Goals 22 Conversion rate 23% Scoring frequency 143 mins Goals per game 0.6 Stats taken from Sofascore

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris is said to know him well from his time in France as a manager, and the profile of the forward - a penalty box striker - should suit his preferred system.

Sunderland's other imminent transfer business

The Black Cats may be able to squeeze in one more announcement before Mendy is unveiled.

Former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday winger Ian Poveda is seemingly set to be announced as a new member of Le Bris' squad imminently, after a picture of him outside the Academy of Light in a Sunderland top, holding up the club's scarf, emerged online.

Wednesday had been trying to bring Poveda back to Hillsborough permanently, but the Echo reported on Tuesday night that the Wearsiders were looking to hijack the move - a hijack which appears to have worked.

Alexandre Mendy will bring a different profile to Sunderland AFC attack

The two natural number nines that Sunderland had to operate with last season were Nazariy Rusyn and Mason Burstow. Each of them have their own qualities, but neither were particularly physically imposing - Mendy should bring that element to Le Bris' attack.

His goals last season were very evenly spread out. He scored 10 with his right foot, six with his left and six with his head. That and his heatmap show that he will be in and around the box ready to pounce on chances that fall to him.

As long as they have somebody to create chances for him, he could be a real success on Wearside, and he brings the experience that all of Sunderland's managers from last season were craving at some point.