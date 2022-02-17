Sunderland transfer ruled out

Sunderland are unlikely to be given permission to make an emergency loan signing of a goalkeeper anytime soon, as per a recent report by the Sunderland Echo.

Both Thorben Hofmann and Lee Burge are currently sidelined for medical reasons, which means the Black Cats are without the services of their two senior goalkeepers for the time being.

In order to counteract this problem, Anthony Patterson was recalled from his loan spell at National League side Notts County and quickly slotted into the team for the recent Sky Bet League One game against AFC Wimbledon.

Under-23s goalkeeper Jacob Carney has been named on the bench in recent matches, whilst the club also have Jack McIntyre who can be called upon if required.

This means that Alex Neil’s side are in fact covered in what is a key position and as a result, an emergency loan signing of a keeper is very unlikely at this time due to the existing Football League rules.

If a club has no keepers available and they want to sign an emergency loan player, they must then submit their case to the EFL for consideration.

The Verdict

Sunderland have more than enough options to make up for the loss of Burge and Hoffmann so therefore they will have to make do with what they have at their disposal.

The emergency loan window is purely for club’s that literally have no choice, so the Black Cats wouldn’t stand much of a chance if they submitted their case.

It is a good chance for Patterson to get some more first team exposure and it will help to show Neil if he is good enough to make the step up to senior level in the long run or not.

In short, Sunderland will just have to deal with the situation like everyone else.