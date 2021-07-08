Sunderland transfer round-up: Wyke explains Wigan move, Interest in double-winning star, O’Nien’s message to fans

Sunderland are facing the prospect of a make-or-break summer.

After losing so many key players at the end of their contracts last month it means that the Black Cats have little choice but to make significant additions to their side ahead of the new campaign.

The Wearsiders have failed to secure promotion from League One in each of the last three seasons and there’s a real feeling that this has to be the year.

It is Lee Johnson’s first summer as head coach of the club and Kyril-Louis Dreyfus’s first as the club’s new owner, so it’s likely that significant changes could be afoot in the next few months.

Incomings and further outgoings are expected in the coming weeks, but what are the latest rumours doing the rounds? We take a look.

Ali McCann

Sunderland are among the clubs interested in a move for Ali McCann.

Reports from the Courier have claimed that the Wearsiders are plotting a move for the St Johnstone starlet following a thoroughly impressive campaign in which he made 43 appearances for his club as they won a domestic double with the League Cup and Scottish Cup.

Celtic, Stoke City and Hull City are also said to be keen. so it remains to be seen how Sunderland’s chances stack up, particularly when a move could cost in the region of £2million to do.

Charlie Wyke

The striker has opened up about his decision to join Wigan Athletic.

Wyke had a wonderful season for Sunderland last term after finding the net on 31 occasions in a memorable campaign for the club, leading to interest from a number of other clubs.

The Black Cats offered him the chance to extend his stay at the end of his contract, but according to Wyke, the project at Wigan was simply too good to turn down.

Speaking to Wigan Athletic’s official website, Wyke said: “I’m delighted.

“I’ve been speaking to the Club for a few weeks and from the day I met the manager, I knew this was the Club I wanted to play for.

“The way he (Leam) sold the club to me, and how he said he could get the best out of me, I thought this was the best place for my career going forward.

“The Club ticks all the boxes in terms of how they want to play, the Stadium and the fans. I can’t wait to get started now and hopefully it’s a long, successful spell for me.”

Luke O’Nien

The versatile midfielder has expressed his delight after committing his future to the club.

Sunderland confirmed earlier this week that O’Nien had penned a three-year contract at the Stadium Of Light which means that he’ll be a big part of their plans moving forward.

Taking to social media after signing the contract the 26-year-old couldn’t hide his appreciation for the supporter he’s received from the fans.

Grateful & Delighted to be extending my time at @SunderlandAFC ❤️ Overwhelmed by all the messages of support🙏😁 Will continue to give my all for the club & looking forward to the season ahead🔴⚪️ https://t.co/itJGrmpMIg — Luke O'Nien (@LukeONien) July 6, 2021

Taking to social media, O’Nien said: “Grateful and delighted to be extending my time with Sunderland. Overwhelmed by all the messages of support.

“Will continue to give my all for the club and looking forward to the season ahead!”