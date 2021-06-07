Sunderland transfer round-up: Wolves stance offers Sanderson hope, doubt surrounds striker future

Sunderland have a lot of work to do if they’re to be ready for the new season.

The Black Cats fell short of expectations after being knocked out in the play-off semi-finals by Lincoln City, ending any hopes of securing promotion to the Championship.

Lee Johnson’s side have offloaded a number of players already this summer and so the focus will now be on trying to bring some fresh faces in to aid the promotion charge.

However that doesn’t mean that more players won’t be leaving as well.

Here’s the latest transfer news to come from the Stadium Of Light.

Dion Sanderson

Wolves are willing to sell Dion Sanderson this summer, according to reports from Football Insider.

Sunderland are keen to move for the 21-year-old after his impressive loan spell with the club last term in which he established himself as a first team regular under Lee Johnson.

A summer move has been touted but with doubt over Wolves’ desire to sell it has felt like a deal might not be plausible.

However reports are now claiming that the Premier League club are willing to offload the player with a fee in excess of £2million tipped to be enough to get a deal done.

Will Grigg

The striker has addressed his future in an interview with German publication Spox.

Grigg faces an uncertain future with Sunderland after falling out of favour following a disappointing two-year spell in which he scored just eight goals.

In January the player moved on to MK Dons and found the goal trail once more after scoring eight in 20 appearances for Russell Martin’s side.

It remains to be seen what the future hold for the player, and discussing his plans, the 29-year-old said that he’ll need to be patient to see what is next for him.

He said: “I don’t know yet how things will continue in the summer. I didn’t intend to move, but when Wigan accepted Sunderland’s offer, I agreed.

“Wigan will forever be my heart club. Maybe I’ll come back someday.”