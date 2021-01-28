Sunderland transfer round-up: Will Grigg latest, talks underway with 6-goal ace, Jack Ross sends transfer message

Sunderland are hoping that the final days of the transfer window will be very productive.

Lee Johnson is hoping to establish the Black Cats as genuine contenders for promotion, however on current form there’s still plenty of room for improvement.

New additions are seen as a top priority as the club look to make a long-awaited return to the second tier and that’s why there’s plenty of plates spinning right now at the Stadium Of Light.

Here’s the latest transfer news from Wearside…

Will Grigg

Shrewsbury Town are closing in on the signing of Will Grigg, according to the Sunderland Echo.

The striker has fallen out of favour at the Stadium Of Light and has been told that he’ll be allowed to leave the club by manager Lee Johnson.

It seems that a deal with Shrewsbury is close to being agreed that will him spend the rest of the season on loan with the League One side.

Ross Stewart

Sunderland have opened talks over a move for Ross Stewart, according to the Scottish Sun.

The Ross County attacker is attracting plenty of interest from England and Scotland after scoring six goals so far this term for the Scottish Premiership side.

Stewart is out of contract this summer, and according to the report, the Black Cats will need to pay £500,000 to strike a deal this month.

Josh Doig

Hibernian manager Jack Ross has said that they’re under no pressure to sell Josh Doig amid interest from Sunderland.

The Black Cats have been linked with a move for the 18-year-old defender alongside Championship club Stoke City who are also said to be keen.

But while Lee Johnson may still pursue a move this month, it seems that Hibs could put up a tough test in negotiations.