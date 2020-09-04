Sunderland transfer round-up: Sammie Szmodics latest, 22-year-old arrives, Danny Graham update

Sunderland will be hoping to start their 2020/21 campaign on a high, as they prepare to take on Hull City in the first round of the Carabao Cup tomorrow.

The Black Cats will be hoping to progress to the second round of the competition and build momentum, heading into their opening day League One clash with Bristol Rovers.

It has been a busy week on the transfer front for the Wearside club ahead of this weekend’s season-opener, and here, we round up all the latest transfer gossip and transfer news…

Sammie Szmodics

Sunderland are set to face competition from Peterborough United for Bristol City midfielder Sammie Szmodics, as per Peterborough Today.

Szmodics spent the second half of last season on loan at Posh, scoring four goals and registering four assists in 10 appearances for the club.

Darren Ferguson’s side now have cash to spend following Ivan Toney’s move to Brentford, and retain an interest in Szmodics heading into next season.

Arbenit Xhemajli

Sunderland have confirmed the signing of Arbenit Xhemajli on a two-year deal.

Xhemajli, who briefly returned to Switzerland to play for Neuchatel Xamax after a trial on Wearside, has now returned to the Stadium of Light to complete a move.

Xhemajli has impressed during his time on trial, and has now joined the club on a permanent basis after a training compensation package was agreed with Xamax following the end of his contract.

Danny Graham

A deal for Danny Graham could also be completed next week, according to Parkinson.

The experienced striker is a free-agent after being released by Blackburn Rovers upon the expiry of his contract.

He now looks set for a return to the Stadium of Light, with Parkinson revealing: “There is an interest, as I’ve said already, and we’re working on that alongside another couple of things that could probably happen next week.”