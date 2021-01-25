Sunderland transfer round-up: Pursuit of 11-goal striker, duo set for Stadium of Light exit?

Sunderland kept pace with the League One play-off places at the weekend with an important 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town.

Lee Johnson’s side are having to fight hard to keep in contention for the play-offs and currently lie seventh in the division.

However, that 1-0 win over Shrewsbury, thanks to Charlie Wyke’s goal, saw them move within a point of Charlton Athletic in the table.

Whilst Johnson is trying to keep things on track in terms of the table, he’s also looking to compete in the transfer window.

It is worth remembering he is not long in the job at the Stadium of Light and, if he had it all his own way, the squad could well look very different.

We look to bring you the latest transfer news right here…

Danny Graham + Will Grigg

A report from The Sun on Sunday (24/01) has suggested that both Graham and Grigg could be moved out of the club in a bid to make room on the wage bill for new signings.

Graham was signed by Phil Parkinson back in the summer, but has managed only 14 League One appearances, with the 25-year-old failing to score a goal or register an assist.

Grigg is a high-profile struggler at the Stadium of Light too.

The 29-year-old Northern Ireland international has scored only five goals for Sunderland in 47 appearances in the league, with Grigg having no success at all this season.

Kevin Nisbet

The Hibernian centre-forward is someone that Sunderland reportedly hold an interest in this month.

However, there’s been little movement on managing to bring the 23-year-old down to the English third-tier.

Nisbet has 11 goals in 22 Scottish Premiership appearances this season.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be struck in the remaining week of the transfer window.

Outs before ins?

Reliable journalist, Alan Nixon, has teased that he believes Sunderland need to oversee exits before they bring any players into Johnson’s squad.

Would expect ins and outs. May need a couple of outs to make the ins happen. https://t.co/bQ7lfr6Zco — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 24, 2021

That’s quite relevant when you look at the aforementioned stories.

Graham or Grigg might have to be moved on before Nisbet comes in.