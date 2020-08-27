Sunderland transfer round-up: Ollie Rathbone update, Danny Graham latest, Arbenit Xhemajli talks

Sunderland will be hoping that the third time’s a charm in 2020/21, as the Black Cats look to finally escape League One and move back up to the Championship.

Phil Parkinson’s men missed out on promotion for the second year running last season, and the former Bolton boss has wasted no time in strengthening his squad ahead of the new League One campaign.

Here, we round up all the latest Sunderland transfer gossip and news, with only 16 days to go until their opening day clash with Bristol Rovers at the Stadium of Light…

Ollie Rathbone

Sunderland are in the mix for Rochdale midfielder Ollie Rathbone, along with Hull City, Oxford United and Fleetwood Town.

Football Insider claim that Hull have had a bid turned down for the 23-year-old, who is in high-demand heading into the new campaign.

Rathbone is a defensive midfielder who scored two goals in 24 League One appearances last term, registering three assists.

Arbenit Xhemajli

Phil Parkinson has confirmed talks are set to be held regarding Xhemajli and what happens next between the player and the club.

The defender has been on trial with the Black Cats in pre-season, after the Kosovo international’s release from Swiss side Xamax.

Via the Shields Gazette, Parkinson said: “He’s gone back and we’ll have a chat later on this evening about how we’re going to progress that. He looks a good player.”

Danny Graham

Parkinson has once again talked up his interest in Danny Graham, who is also available to sign on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old made 42 appearances for Sunderland during a three-year spell at the Stadium of Light between 2013 and 2016, and is now a free agent after his departure from Blackburn Rovers.

Parkinson said: “Without going over old ground, with the financial constraints we’re in, we’ve got to get the best players available within the salary cap realm. He’s one of a few we’re looking at, there are a few others.”