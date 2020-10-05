Sunderland transfer round-up: Link with Leeds United man latest, Attacker signs, Phil Parkinson eyeing incomings

Sunderland could be in for an interesting few days ahead, as they look to add the necessary additions to their squad before the summer transfer window closes.

The Black Cats have until Monday evening to complete deals for overseas players, although the domestic deadline is set to close on 15th October.

Phil Parkinson’s side are currently sat fourth in the League One table, and will fancy their chances of mounting a serious push for promotion into the Championship this season.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours involving Sunderland at this moment in time.

Robbie Gotts

The Athletic’s Leeds United reporter Phil Hay has revealed that Sunderland hold an interest in signing youngster Robbie Gotts in the near future.

There is no immediate rush on any potential deal for Gotts though, with the domestic transfer window not set to close until later this month.

Gotts made two first-team appearances for Leeds last season, as they won promotion into the Premier League under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

It is also claimed that Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Swindon Town are all keen on a deal to sign Gotts as well, so Sunderland will have to fight to get this deal over the line.

Attacker re-signs for Black Cats

Benjamin Kimpioka has recently re-signed for the club for the 2020/21 season.

The forward will be hoping that he can force his way into the first-team on a consistent basis this term, having struggled for consistent minutes last term.

That lack of game time resulted in Kimpioka not signing a new contract with the club, as he briefly became a free-agent.

Parkinson eyes signings

Speaking in a recent interview before their draw with Charlton Athletic, that he was keen on signing players before the transfer window closes.

“No outs. In, there’s situations we’re monitoring. I’d like one or two more additions, you always want more and if the right players become available we’ll get them.”

It remains to be seen as to whether these potential incomings are European-based, with the deadline for deals needing to be completed by 11pm on Monday evening.