Sunderland transfer round-up: Interest in Euro 2020 player, price tag set on Championship defender, deal close for Liverpool left-back

Sunderland will shortly begin their fourth successive season in England’s third-tier, with the levels of expectation and anticipation just as high as they have ever been.

The Black Cats have narrowly missed out on promotion twice in their three years in League One thus far, and this time around it is Lee Johnson who has been tasked with steering the club back to the Championship and beyond.

Four players have walked through the doors at The Stadium of Light for the very first time this summer, with the club seemingly trying to strike a balance between youthful talent and Football League know-how.

The Wearside club start their League One campaign in one and a half weeks, and with fans set to be back in attendance, it is expected that this will be another incredibly big season.

Here, we take a look at the latest developments in stories regarding Sunderland…

Black Cats are monitoring Stephen O’Donnell

Motherwell and Scotland international Stephen O’Donnell has emerged as a target for Sunderland, us at Football League World can reveal.

The right-back, who started all three of Scotland’s games in Euro 2020, is believed to be available for under £500,000.

The right-back area, as well as left-back, are positions that Johnson is very hopeful of improving before the start of the campaign.

Sunderland handed update in Jordan Gabriel pursuit

Nottinghamshire Live reported yesterday that Nottingham Forest were after £600,000 for Jordan Gabriel, amidst Blackpool and Sunderland interest.

However, the latest development from The Mirror’s James Nursey outlines that the Midlands club are now demanding £700,000.

The full-back spent the season on loan with The Seasiders last time out, helping the club to promotion to the Championship.

Premier League left-back close to completing move

Liverpool’s Tony Gallacher is nearing a move to Sunderland, as first reported by the Chronicle Live.

The Black Cats have enquired about a love move for the Liverpool academy graduate, but there are also discussions regarding a potential permanent deal.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon reported on Twitter that he expected a deal to be completed imminently, but it remains to be seen when the deal will be finalised.

