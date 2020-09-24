Sunderland transfer round-up: Forward set to arrive, 21-year-old targeted, Full-back moves elsewhere

Sunderland will be hoping they can win a timely return to the Championship this season under the management of Phil Parkinson.

The Black Cats finished eighth in the League One table last term, after the majority of clubs in the third-tier agreed to finalise league positions on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Parkinson’s side have got off to a relatively strong start this season, as they currently sit fifth in the League One standings after the opening two matches.

It could be an interesting few weeks ahead, as the Sunderland boss looks to make the necessary additions to his squad before the summer transfer window slams shut.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours at Sunderland as we edge closer to the transfer window closing.

Mateo Bajamich

Sunderland’s interest in signing Instituto AC striker Mateo Bajamich has been well-documented over the last few months, although it remains to be seen if the Black Cats have made any progress on the deal.

The Shields Gazette have now reported that two unnamed Championship teams have registered their interest in signing Bajamich before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion in October.

It is also believed that talks between Bajamich and Houston Dynamo have broken down, which could hint that a potential move to Sunderland could be back on the cards in the future, after the Black Cats tabled a bid of £500,000.

Benji Kimpioka

Kimpioka’s contract with Sunderland came to an end at the end of the 2019/20 league campaign.

But the Sunderland Echo have revealed that the forward is edging closer to a return to the Stadium of Light, after the youngster wanted more opportunities in and around the first-team.

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has stated that an agreement between both parties involved was close to being reached.

“The last I heard on that, I think Benji was close to agreeing his contract.

“It’s the same contract which has been on the table for a long time, so I’m not sure if that has been finalised in the last couple of days.”

Previous transfer target moves elsewhere

Sunderland had previously been interested in signing former Everton full-back Luke Garbutt according to The Northern Echo.

But the defender has signed for League One side Blackpool, and will be hoping that he can hit the ground running after catching the eye with some impressive performances for Ipswich Town and Oxford United in recent years.

Sunderland will be hoping that they don’t live to regret not moving ahead with a potential deal for Garbutt.