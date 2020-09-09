Sunderland transfer round-up: Former Celtic man eyed, Striker being monitored, Aiden McGeady latest

Sunderland will be hoping they can make a timely return to the Championship this term under the management of Phil Parkinson.

The Black Cats finished eighth in the League One table last term, after the majority of clubs in the third-tier agreed to conclude the 2019/20 campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Parkinson has already been active in the summer transfer window, and will be eager to see his new signings make a positive impact at the earliest of opportunities.

We take a look at the rumoured incomings and outgoings at the Stadium of Light ahead of Sunderland’s season opener against Bristol Rovers.

Mateo Bajamich

Sunderland have previously been interested in a deal to sign Mateo Bajamich.

But MLS side Houston Dynamo being the latest club to submit an offer for the Instituto player, who has clearly made a good impression on potential suitors during the 2019/20 season.

Liam Burt

Phil Parkinson’s side have reportedly joined Barnsley in the race to sign former Celtic and Rangers youngster Liam Burt according to Herald and Times Sport.

Burt has been training with Barnsley, but it remains to be seen as to whether the Tykes will win the race to land his signature now that Sunderland are reportedly keen on signing him.

Sammie Szmodics

Sunderland had previously been interested in signing Szmodics, but they’ve ultimately lost out in the race to sign him.

Peterborough United have recently confirmed that they have signed the midfielder for an undisclosed fee from Bristol City.

Aiden McGeady

McGeady clearly isn’t part of Phil Parkinson’s plans for the future with Sunderland, with the Irishman currently training with the club’s Under-23s side.

In a recent interview with GO Radio, McGeady has revealed that he would welcome a return to Scottish giants Celtic, although his future with Sunderland remains unclear at this moment in time ahead of their season opener against Bristol Rovers.

