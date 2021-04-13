Sunderland transfer round-up: European giants target 26-goal ace, Will Grigg verdict, summer transfer budget revealed

Sunderland are facing a pivotal few weeks in the club’s history.

The Black Cats are firmly embroiled in a three-way battle with Peterborough United and Hull City to secure automatic promotion to the Championship, however after losing to Charlton at the weekend it seems that they have plenty of work to do.

While on-field matters are clearly the priority, the Wearsiders are firmly focused on putting plans in place for the summer transfer window.

The market is sure to be an interesting one this summer, but what are the latest rumours to come from the Sunderland camp?

Here’s the latest transfer news to come from the Stadium Of Light.

Charlie Wyke

The striker is reportedly being eyed up by CSKA Moscow, according to the Daily Mail.

Wyke faces an uncertain future at the Stadium Of Light with his current contract due to expire at the end of the current season.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a wonderful campaign so far having found the net on 26 occasions already this season as he looks to fire the club to promotion to the Championship.

Transfer budget

Kevin Phillips says that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’s financial backing will be huge for the club this summer.

Reports from The Sun have claimed that the owner will back the club with £60million in the transfer market, and according to Phillips, that would be one of the biggest budgets in the EFL.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said: “It would be massive. It would be one of the biggest budgets in the Championship, if not the biggest. It is huge money. Let’s hope that they get there so Lee Johnson has the chance to spend that kind of money.

“If Sunderland do get promotion, and that money is spent wisely, with a full crowd back in the Stadium of Light, you start to get a little bit excited. We need to get there first though. There is still a lot of work to be done on the pitch this season.”

Will Grigg

Kevin Phillips has urged Sunderland to move Will Grigg on this summer, even if they lose him for nothing.

The striker has struggled since moving to the club in 2019 and after spending recent months on loan with MK Dons, Phillips believes that the Northern Ireland international’s days at the Stadium Of Light are numbered.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said: “It is easy for me to say he should leave on a free this summer. I know the club will want to recoup some of the money they paid for him but ultimately, he is on a hefty wage so they might just have to cut their losses and let him leave on a free.

“There is talk of a lot of money becoming available for Sunderland in the summer with the new owner. It might be best to cut your losses.

“Get Grigg off the wage bill, it will save you a fortune. If they leaves you could bring in two players for the money he is on.”