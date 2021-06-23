Sunderland transfer round-up: Dreyfus ready to spend, 22-y/o contract hope, top flight club respond to formal offer

There’s a feeling that Sunderland’s summer transfer fans are about to click into gear.

It’s been a steady start to the transfer window for Lee Johnson’s side but with the new season moving ever-closer it’s time for things to start moving in the right direction if they’re to be ready for the campaign ahead.

Several players have already left the club, while others could be following them out of the exit door. Meanwhile several players have been heavily linked with a move to the Stadium Of Light.

So what’s the latest? Here’s the latest transfer news from Wearside.

Transfer budget

Sunderland won’t shy away from spending money in the transfer market this summer, according to reports from Sunderland Echo.

It’s claimed that the Black Cats are looking to make the club more financially sustainable but as long as any arrivals offer good future value, Dreyfus won’t shy away from spending big on new faces.

Denver Hume’s contract

Sunderland are optimistic that the young full-back will pen a new deal at the club, according to a report from the Sunderland Echo.

Hume is facing an uncertain future with his contract at the club set to expire next week, meaning that he may have played his last game for the Black Cats.

However the report claims that there’s hope behind-the-scenes that the 22-year-old will extend his stay and add to the 76 appearances made for the club already in his young career.

Dion Sanderson latest

Sunderland have had an offer for the defender rejected by Wolves, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

The Black Cats are keen to sign the 21-year-old defender following a hugely successful loan spell at the Stadium Of Light where he established himself as a key first team player for Lee Johnson.

With a permanent move being pursued, it’s claimed that Wolves are holding out for a fee of £2million to get a deal done with the player entering the final year of his contract at Molineux.