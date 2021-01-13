Sunderland transfer round-up: Done deal, interest in Premier League defender, Lee Johnson updates

Sunderland are working hard to bolster Lee Johnson’s chances of delivering a much-needed promotion at the Stadium of Light.

Johnson has arrived at a club on their knees, with Sunderland needing a fresh injection of something – anything – this month in the transfer window to get supporters believing that they are real promotion contenders.

Currently, the Black Cats are 10th in the League One table. However, they are still in with a shout of the top-six and promotion, particularly if they have a good January.

We kick off this transfer round-up with a done deal…

Carl Winchester

Winchester was signed by Sunderland over the weekend from Forest Green Rovers.

The midfielder has put pen-to-paper on a two-and-a-half year deal at the Stadium of Light.

Lee Johnson

There’s little other clear movement on adding players imminently.

However, Johnson is hopeful of adding bodies to his squad this January.

As per Chronicle Live, he said over the weekend: “We’re trying very hard [to recruit].

“We’ve got lists on lists on lists, but they’ve got to be available, accessible, affordable and match fit, otherwise what’s the point in signing them?”

He had previously said: “I think we need a change of dynamic in a certain area of the pitch, although I don’t want to go into it any further.

“That will be the bit that will be most difficult for us – because of financial headroom that we have or haven’t got, or might have to create, and also because of the backlog of various injuries that we’ve got.

“For me, that one will be important.”

Alex Cochrane

Cochrane is on the books at Brighton and Hove Albion, but is currently out on loan with Union SG.

However, Football Insider report how there’s interest from Sunderland in the defender.

It’s claimed that the Black Cats would be interested in either a loan deal or something permanents for the 20-year-old this month.

