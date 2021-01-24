Sunderland are facing a crucial last period of the transfer window as the Black Cats aim to provide Lee Johnson with some added quality to help him improve their top-six chances.

When Johnson took over from Phil Parkinson, he would have been hoping the January window could be a major chance to bolster his squad and improve vital areas of the squad. However, so far they have only managed to secure the arrival of Carl Winchester. That means the pressure is on for more signings before the end of the window.

The Black Cats are running out of time to make that happen, so it is going to be an interesting next few days to see if more progress can be made.

Here then, we aim to provide the latest update on Sunderland’s transfer news…

George Dobson’s secures loan move

One player whose exit from the Stadium of Light has been confirmed this week is midfielder George Dobson. The 23-year-old had been linked with a potential temporary move away from Sunderland this month having fallen out of favour under Johnson.

Dobson has joined AFC Wimbledon on loan until the end of the season. The League One club will be hoping that they can get the best form out of him and try and repeat the success that he had with Walsall.

If they can do that then he will return to Sunderland with renewed confidence in the summer.

Sunderland have been struggling to make room on the wage bill and in their squad for signings so this departure might potentially enable more flexibility for Johnson to seal a move for another target. If that happens then Dobson’s departure will be good for all parties.

Anthony Patterson going nowhere

One player that will be remaining with the club rather than heading out on loan this month is Anthony Patterson. The promising keeper instead looks set to remain with the Black Cats and be back up to their existing senior options between the sticks.

There had been some suggestions that he could be allowed to leave the club on loan to the National League, having made a positive impression on the new Black Cats boss during the 2-1 victory against Oldham Athletic in the Papa John’s Trophy last month.

However, the Sunderland boss has now confirmed that he is going to keep hold of him to make sure he has enough options in case of injuries to the senior goalkeepers. He outlined that the difficulties in recalling him from a loan move if needed were the reason behind the decision.

Johnson issues encouraging transfer message

Johnson has suggested that the Black Cats are not imminently set to confirm any business in the transfer market, but he did reveal that he believes things will start to heat up in that regard over the next few days as the transfer window heads into its final stages.

Sunderland are thought to have been eyeing up a new left-back following the injury suffered by Denver Hume and this update could potentially provide hope that the position can be strengthened before the window closes. That could prove to be a vital move for their top-six aspirations.

The Black Cats could also do with adding further to their options upfront to provide some support to Charlie Wyke.