Sunderland transfer round-up: Deal agreed for midfielder, 12-goal striker search stance and fresh target emerges

Sunderland are preparing for a pivotal month in the January transfer window.

While there’s still a degree of uncertainty over the ownership of the club there’s a real focus from Lee Johnson to ensure that his team have what it takes to challenge for promotion in the second half of the season.

Failing to go up for a third season would be a disaster and that’s why the Black Cats are scouring the market for players who can help them to achieve their objectives.

Here we aim to bring you the latest transfer gossip surrounding the Wearsiders…

Carl Winchester

Sunderland are reportedly closing in on their first signing of the month, according to Football Insider.

Winchester, who plays in central midfield for Forest Green Rovers, is said to be on the cusp of being announced as a Black Cats player after an excellent start to the season.

The hope would be that the 27-year-old could add real quality to the central midfield as they pursue a push for promotion.

Kevin Nisbet

Hibernian boss Jack Ross insists that the club are under no pressure to sell Kevin Nisbet this month.

The striker has been heavily linked with a January move to Sunderland after enjoying an excellent season in front of goal where he’s scored 12 goals for the Scottish side.

Whether this will deter the Black Cats, however, remains to be seen.

Scott Tanser

Sunderland could pursue a deal for the St Johnstone man, according to Football Insider.

The left wing-back has less than six months remaining on his contract meaning that the Scottish side are vulnerable to approaches for the 26-year-old.

It’s claimed that Barnsley are also thought to be keen.