Sunderland transfer round-up: Charlie Wyke update, Permanent signing close, Black Cats to lose out on striker target

Despite needing a whole host of new players for their first-team squad, Sunderland’s main focus right now is trying to keep some key players.

There’s a talented foursome that are still yet to sign new contracts with the Black Cats despite being offered new deals – Charlie Wyke, Aiden McGeady, Luke O’Nien and Denver Hume’s futures all remain uncertain.

A major update on one of those players has emerged whilst there could be an incoming soon – although it may not have any effect on the senior squad or Lee Johnson’s plans.

Let’s round up the latest transfer news on Wearside ahead of what could potentially be a busy week at the Stadium of Light.

Celtic confident of sealing Wyke deal

After scoring 26 League One goals last season for Sunderland as he finally found his scoring touch, Charlie Wyke was always going to be of interest to other clubs – especially in the Championship.

But it looks as though a surprise move to Scottish giants Celtic could be on the agenda, with the Northern Echo’s Scott Wilson reporting that the Hoops are ‘increasingly confident’ of sealing a deal for the 28-year-old.

He wouldn’t be the replacement that Celtic fans would expect for Odsonne Edouard and he’s not likely to be a starter under new boss Ange Postecoglou, but a move north of the border t0 a club like that will surely be too good an opportunity to pass up – despite Sunderland apparently willing to put similar money on the table in terms of wages.

Carney close to joining

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Chelsea stopper Nathan Baxter in the last week, but they face competition for a player who would likely rival Lee Burge for a starting spot.

It seems as though they’re closer to another goalkeeping target though as Manchester United youngster Jacob Carney looks set to sign, according to Alan Nixon.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Portadown in Northern Ireland and after being told his services would no longer be required by the Red Devils, Carney is set to join Sunderland.

It’s likely he would either just be backup though to start with or he would go into the club’s under-23 squad and not as a challenger for Burge.

Sunderland to miss out on St0ckley

Before he joined Charlton Athletic on loan in January, Jayden Stockley was of interest to Sunderland according to LancsLive, and it seems as though they’ve been sniffing around the Preston North End striker again this summer.

HampshireLive named the Black Cats as one of the teams that are keen on the 27-year-old, who netted eight times for the Addicks in 2020-21, however it is Portsmouth who are set to win the race for the target man.

Pompey are believed to have agreed a deal to bring Stockley back to Fratton Park but nothing is signed and sealed just yet – Sunderland, Charlton or anyone else could still have a big part to play in making him move elsewhere.