Sunderland transfer round-up: Bajamich update, Parkinson set for transfer meeting, Player to snub PL interest

Sunderland claimed their second League One win of the season on Saturday as Grant Leadbitter’s penalty helped them claim a narrow victory against Peterborough United.

That result ensures they remain unbeaten in the league and sit just two points back from the top after three games.

With a few weeks still left of the transfer window, Phil Parkinson may be keen to add a few more signings to his squad as they launch another promotion push.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled all the latest transfer news concerning the Black Cats…

Parkinson set for key transfer meeting

The Black Cats boss is set to have meeting today to map out their transfer strategy for the rest of the window.

Last week, he told the Sunderland Echo: “We’ll get the weekend out the way and then sit down on Monday and reflect on where we are, and what the options are available to us.”

It is understood that the North East club remain on the lookout for a new left-sided defender, while they may look to add further depth at centre-back and in the forward line.

Daniel Neil to snub Premier League interest and stay with Black Cats

Sunderland have lost some of their talented young players in recent years but it appears that Neil is set to stay at the club, despite recent interest.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Leeds United, Newcastle United, and Wolves have shown an interest in the 18-year-old but he is set to sign a new three-year deal at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland remain hopeful of Mateo Bajamich deal but won’t increase bid

With Houston Dinamo’s £1 million move for the Argentine forward reportedly falling through, it appears the League One outfit could yet land the 21-year-old.

According to the Northern Echo, the North East club remain hopeful that they could sign the player but are not going to increase their original bid of £500,000 for him.

It is understood that Instituto are keen to wrap up a deal soon as they look to raise funds.