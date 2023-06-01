This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sunderland look as though they are facing an uphill battle to keep hold of Jack Clarke this summer.

As per Fabrizio Romano, a trio of Premier League clubs have made a move for the 22-year-old, with Burnley, Brentford and Crystal Palace all submitting bids.

Do Sunderland want Jack Clarke to sign a new deal?

Interestingly, though, Romano also reveals that Sunderland are currently negotiating a new deal for their young star, with Clarke considered vital to the Black Cats.

With that revelation in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers whether or not the club can realistically keep hold of Clarke this summer.

Can Sunderland retain Jack Clarke?

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I can totally understand why Sunderland are hesitant to let Jack Clarke go this summer.

The 22-year-old produced nine goals and 11 assists for the Black Cats this season, and those are not easy figures to replace.

Particularly when you consider that Amad Diallo, another player who starred for Sunderland in 2022/23, is also set to depart and return to his parent club after his loan spell at the Stadium of Light.

It must be said, Sunderland will have done really well to keep hold of him with such strong interest from the top-flight.

However, I do think they have their work cut out in this scenario.

Brett Worthington

This is a very tricky situation for Sunderland to be in.

Jack Clarke is a player who performed at his very best this season, so it is no surprise that teams have taken an interest in him once again.

The strong interest from the Premier League is no doubt going to get the attention of Clarke, but he has been in this situation before, and it didn’t go the way he wanted.

So, that could have an impact on Clarke’s decision.

The attacker is definitely destined for the Premier League, but as shown with Tottenham, he needs to find the right club at the right time.

Therefore, Sunderland do have a chance of keeping hold of Clarke, but it may depend on what the club’s ambitions are and if they can persuade him to stay.

Ned Holmes

Jack Clarke will be a Sunderland player next season, in my eyes.

The 22-year-old was outstanding last term and would be deserving of a Premier League move if it came.

But I wonder whether it might just be one season too soon for Clarke.

His contract at Sunderland runs until 2026, which means it’s not going to be cheap to prise him away from the Stadium of Light.

I’m not convinced that Burnley, Brentford or Palace will be willing to pay that sort of fee just yet.

Sunderland is a great place for Clarke right now, and I think he appreciates that another season there will be good for him.

Next summer things could be different.