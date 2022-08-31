Sunderland transfer priorities revealed with trio of deals reportedly close

Sunderland still want to sign a backup goalkeeper, centre-back, and striker before the window closes, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Reports have suggested that a trio of young players, Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, PSG’s Eduoard Michut, and Le Havre’s Abdoullah Ba, are set to join the Championship club before tomorrow’s 11pm deadline.

However, it appears the Black Cats have ambitions beyond those deals as Nixon has outlined what they’re still looking for this summer – with a backup keeper, a centre-back, and a striker on their list of priorities.

Want cover keeper, centre half and striker … been that way for weeks … https://t.co/0bVqprM6jg — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 30, 2022

Sunderland have made seven signings this summer as they look to tool up for life in the Championship following promotion in 2021/22.

They’ve made a good start to the new season – and sit 14th after six games – but saw Alex Neil leave to take charge at Stoke City with Tony Mowbray arriving as his replacement.

Quiz: Do these 25 ex-Sunderland players currently play abroad or not?

1 of 25 Max Power Yes No

The Verdict

It remains to be seen whether they can get deals over the line but it is good news that Sunderland are still looking to fill these three positions.

The new boss currently has 22-year-old Anthony Patterson and Alex Bass, who was playing second fiddle at Portsmouth before his move to Sunderland earlier this summer, as his goalkeeping options

An injury to summer signing Daniel Ballard has left Danny Batth, Bailey Wright, and fellow new arrival Aji Alese as the only out-and-out centre-backs in Mowbray’s squad.

Up top, Everton loanee Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart have made a strong start to the new season but they’re the only strikers that Sunderland have meaning an injury could leave them seriously short.

With the deals for the three youngsters said to be close, it looks set to be a hectic finish to the window at the Stadium of Light.