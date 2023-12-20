Highlights Sunderland's offer for Musa Drammeh has been rejected by Sevilla, who see him as a potential first team player.

Sunderland's interest in the 21-year-old is an early indication of their intentions in the January transfer window.

Adding Drammeh to their squad could help Sunderland address their goal scoring concerns and boost their promotion chances.

Sunderland have seen an offer for Sevilla’s Musa Drammeh rejected by the Spanish club.

According to Diario de Sevilla, the 21-year-old has attracted the interest of the Black Cats ahead of the January transfer window.

The Gambia international has impressed with his performances for the club’s B-team this season, contributing five goals and two assists.

Drammeh is set to be out of contract in the summer of 2024, but Sevilla hold an option to trigger a 12-month extension onto his current deal, meaning they are not in any rush to sell this winter.

Sunderland appointed Michael Beale as manager earlier this week, and will now have turned their attention to improving their first team squad when the January window opens next month.

Sunderland’s interest in Drammeh

It was reported earlier this month that Sunderland were interested in signing the 21-year-old in the new year, with Birmingham City also keeping tabs on the player, as per TeamTalk.

The Wearside outfit have now seen an initial offer for the player rejected by Sevilla.

The Spanish side is hopeful of keeping the exciting young forward, as they see him as a player with the potential to compete in the first team squad.

The Gambian can play up front as a striker, but is more comfortable competing on the right-flank.

Sunderland could use strengthening in attack this January in order to boost their promotion chances, with goals proving a real concern in recent weeks.

Beale will have to find a solution in order to bridge the gap to the play-off places, with his first game in charge set to come this weekend.

The Black Cats have scored the fewest goals of the top seven in the division, and the third fewest of the top 12.

The addition of Drammeh could help ease their goal scoring concerns, but it remains to be seen what kind of fee Sevilla might accept.

Sunderland league position

Sunderland are currently seventh in the Championship table, three points adrift of the play-off places.

The gap to third place Leeds United is now nine points, as we approach the halfway stage of the season.

Beale replaced Tony Mowbray as manager on Monday, with the 60-year-old having been dismissed at the start of the month following a poor run of form.

Mowbray led the team to a sixth place finish last year, narrowly missing out on promotion after a play-off semi-final loss to Luton Town.

Next up for Sunderland is a clash against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light on 23 December.

A sign of things to come from Sunderland

Sunderland are set to be a busy club in the January transfer window, and this is an early indication of that.

Drammeh fits the mould of the type of signing the Black Cats have tended to make in recent years.

He is an exciting prospect and could be an intriguing addition to Beale’s side for the second half of the campaign.

It is clear some attacking reinforcement is being sought this January, but Sevilla’s stance here proves it won’t be easy to attain their primary targets.