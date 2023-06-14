Sunderland face a busy summer of transfer activity ahead now that the window is officially open.

Pre-season will be getting underway in the next few weeks, meaning preparations have already begun on how the Black Cats can improve on last season.

Tony Mowbray’s side narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League, falling to a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals.

Sunderland will be hoping to go one step further next season by clinching a place back in the top flight.

What is the latest Sunderland transfer news?

Here we look at all the latest transfer news at Sunderland…

Closing in on Jobe Bellingham

According to the Daily Mail, Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Bellingham from Birmingham City.

The fee is expected to be in the region of £1.5 million, which is lower than the originally reported £3 million figure from earlier in the summer.

The 17-year-old has earned a reputation as another promising young player to come through the youth ranks at the Blues.

Bellingham will be the second summer signing at the Stadium of Light, with Australian defender Nectarios Triantis having already been confirmed as joining Mowbray’s squad.

Mowbray hints at Simms return?

Mowbray has hinted that Ellis Simms could make his return to the club this summer following a successful stint on loan in the first half of last season.

The striker bagged seven goals, as well as two assists, in the league before returning to parent club Everton in January.

The Sunderland boss has claimed, via Chronicle Live, that his return would be “huge” as the team searches for a new forward in the market.

Simms is currently with Everton, though it remains to be seen whether they would be open to his departure this summer.

Sunderland want Morgan Whittaker

Sunderland are also chasing the signature of Swansea City forward Whittaker, according to Sports Illustrated.

Whittaker enjoyed a successful loan stint with Plymouth Argyle in the first half of the season before returning to Swansea in January.

However, speculation is rife over his future amid interest from a number of clubs.

Sunderland have joined the race for his signature following a disappointing second half of the campaign in Wales.

Leicester City competition for Jerry Yates

The Foxes are set to compete with Sunderland in the chase for Blackpool striker Jerry Yates.

Yates was a standout performer in an otherwise disappointing season for the Seasiders, bagging 14 league goals for the side that finished 23rd in the Championship.

According to The Sun, Leicester are interested in signing the £4 million rated player this summer.

It was previously reported that Sunderland hold an interest in the 26-year-old.