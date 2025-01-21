Sunderland have been the Championship's surprise package this season, and are currently in the midst of a key January transfer window where they are aiming to improve their squad in order to keep up their automatic promotion challenge.

Regis Le Bris has got his side flying high in the second-tier, and numerous Black Cats players have been standouts across the whole league up to now, with the club firmly in the race to finish in the top two alongside the likes of Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley.

The Black Cats have made one signing so far this month, with Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee joining on a loan deal until the end of the campaign in a real coup for Le Bris' side, and an obligation to buy the Frenchman for around £19 million if they are to return to the Premier League.

Sunderland are still tracking numerous players as the early February deadline edges ever closer, and Football League World have rounded up the latest transfer news at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland plotting move for Oxford United's Tyler Goodrham

According to new reports, Sunderland are among numerous Championship clubs tracking Oxford youngster Tyler Goodrham ahead of a potential move for his services this month.

Football Insider have claimed that the Black Cats, along with Leeds United, Coventry City and Swansea City, are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old midfielder, who has impressed in the second-tier at the Kassam Stadium this season.

Goodrham is a graduate of the U's academy, and has broken through into their first-team over the last few years to now become a regular in the middle of the park.

He registered eight goals and four assists in 40 League One games as Oxford won promotion last season, and has been a key midfield cog under Des Buckingham and new boss Gary Rowett so far this term too, with three goals and assists each in 25 Championship outings.

Matija Frigan closing in on Black Cats transfer

Sunderland look to have missed out on Leicester City striker Tom Cannon, who is set to join promotion rivals Sheffield United, and have now seemingly focused their efforts on bringing in Westerlo centre-forward Matija Frigan.

Croatian frontman Frigan has been a long-term target of the Mackems, but after the mooted loan deal was recently reported to have hit a stumbling block over the insertion of buyout clause if Sunderland were to gain promotion, he now looks to be closing in on a move to the Stadium of Light.

The Northern Echo have stated that the Black Cats remain in talks with the Belgian Pro League side over Frigan, and are hopeful of pushing through a deal for the striker soon, but are still continuing to assess other potential targets this month while talks with Westerlo progress.

The 21-year-old was previously a regular scorer in the Croatian top-flight with boyhood club Rijeka, and made the move to Belgium in 2023, not long after being called up for the Croatian national team for the first time that summer.

He has since impressed in the Belgian Pro League, particularly this term, with six goals and three assists in 21 league appearances so far.

Adil Aouchiche set to seal Sunderland exit

The Northern Echo have claimed that Black Cats midfielder Adil Aouchiche will be allowed to leave the club in the coming weeks, likely due to his lack of game-time so far this term.

French youth international Aouchiche has been with the Wearside club since the summer of 2023, and he impressed while being a rotation player last season, but has struggled for minutes under compatriot Regis Le Bris in this campaign.

The same report claims that Le Bris had been reluctant to sanction an exit for the 22-year-old in the January window, after he had come back into contention in the Christmas period due to numerous injuries to first-team regulars, but with Le Fee's recent arrival and wingers Tommy Watson and Romaine Mundle set to return from injury soon, the Black Cats now won't stand in Aouchiche's way this month if a suitable deal is presented.

He has featured just 10 times in all competitions up to now this season, with five starts and two assists to his name, but a lot of those appearances were because of those injuries over the last month, and he returned to the bench last time out against Burnley.

Adil Aouchiche's Sunderland career record (as of 20/01) Appearances 38 Starts 15 Goals 2 Assists 4 Stats as per transfermarkt

Aouchiche's Sunderland contract still has over three years left on it, after he signed a five-year deal in 2023, so it does seem likely that they will be unable to find a permanent move for him this month, with a loan exit potentially on the horizon.