Sunderland have been one of the more active Championship clubs in the transfer window so far.

Tony Mowbray has already added Jobe Bellingham, Nectarios Triantis, Luis Semedo and Jensen Seelt to his first team squad this summer.

The Black Cats are looking to build on an impressive sixth place finish in the table last year.

Sunderland came within one game of reaching Wembley for a second successive campaign, but a 3-2 aggregate loss to Luton Town ended the team’s promotion hopes.

Attention immediately turned to the transfer market following the loss, with Sunderland moving quickly to bring in a number of high-profile signings.

What is the latest Sunderland transfer news?

But Sunderland’s transfer business won’t end there, with further speculation linking them with a number of possible moves.

Here we look at the latest developments surrounding the Black Cats in the transfer market…

Everton set Ellis Simms price tag

Sunderland are interested in bringing Ellis Simms back to the Stadium of Light after a brief but impressive loan stint last season.

The Everton striker scored seven goals in 17 league appearances in the first half of the campaign before being recalled in January.

According to The Northern Echo, it will take up to £10 million to convince the Toffees to agree to a deal this summer.

Sunderland also face competition for the forward from newly promoted Ipswich Town, who are keen to add a new striker to their ranks ahead of their Championship return.

The Tractor Boys have already seen a £4 million bid turned down in their pursuit of the 22-year-old.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has offered an update on the future of star striker Ross Stewart.

The forward is set to miss the start of the new season as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury he suffered back in January.

However, speculation still persists over his future with the Scot only having one-year remaining on his current contract.

Speakman has confirmed that the club is still yet to reach an agreement with Stewart over a new deal, but that the Black Cats are keen to keep hold of the 26-year-old.

Will Amad Diallo return to Sunderland?

Amad Diallo enjoyed a massively successful loan spell at the Stadium of Light last season, scoring 13 goals in the league for Mowbray’s side.

The Manchester United winger was a key part of the team as they earned a play-off place.

However, Speakman has admitted that the club’s chances of retaining the Ivory Coast international for another season is slim.

The Sunderland sporting director expects the forward to either remain at Old Trafford or go out on loan to a higher level.

Premier League clubs pursue Jack Clarke

The future of Jack Clarke is up in the air this summer after an impressive campaign for Sunderland.

The forward has attracted Premier League interest after he played a key role in the side’s successful return to the second tier.

Brentford and Burnley are both reportedly keen on signing the 22-year-old, with the Clarets having bid £9 million for the winger.