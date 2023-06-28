Sunderland’s summer transfer business is well underway with pre-season set to begin next month.

The Black Cats came close to earning promotion last season, losing to Luton Town in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

This has led to the club moving quickly in order to line up their transfer business in order to try to build a side capable of going one step further over the next year.

Sunderland will be aiming to fight in the thick of the promotion battle again over the next campaign, with Jobe Bellingham and Nectarios Triantis already signed to the club.

What is the latest Sunderland transfer news?

Here we look at the latest transfer headlines surrounding Sunderland…

Chris Rigg rejects Manchester United and Newcastle United

The highly praised 16-year-old has earned an impressive reputation for his performances for Sunderland at underage level.

Rigg had been linked with a move to Old Trafford or with heated rivals Newcastle, but has instead committed his future to the Stadium of Light.

According to The Athletic, the teenager is set to sign a new two-year scholarship contract to remain with the Black Cats.

The playmaker has already made his first team debut and there is a lot of expectation that he can become a regular member of the senior squad if he can continue his development.

Sonny Perkins pursuit

Sunderland are searching for a new forward this summer after their lack of options last season proved costly.

Star striker Ross Stewart is unlikely to be available for the start of the season, which only increases the club’s need to reinforce up front.

According to Teamtalk, Sunderland are set to compete for 19-year-old forward Sonny Perkins.

However, the Black Cats face competition from Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers in their pursuit of a loan deal for the Leeds United youngster.

West Ham to chase Daniel Ballard?

West Ham are weighing up a move for defender Daniel Ballard this summer.

According to the Evening Standard, David Moyes is keen on signing the centre back after his impressive displays for Sunderland.

Ballard was a key part of Mowbray’s side last season having signed from Arsenal in the summer.

But he could be on the move again, with the Hammers said to be interested in a permanent move for the 23-year-old.

Could Amad Diallo return to Sunderland?

It has emerged that Amad Diallo’s preference for next season would be a loan move to Sunderland, if he is to leave Old Trafford again.

Amad spent last season at the Stadium of Light where he quickly became a fan favourite as he bagged 13 league goals for the team.

No decision has yet been made over whether Erik ten Hag has a role for him in the Manchester United squad next season amid interest from a number of clubs.

But Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the forward’s preference would be to return to Sunderland, if he is to be loaned out again.