It looks like there's going to be plenty of activity in the Sunderland camp over the coming days and weeks.

One of those players that could be on the move is defender Danny Batth. He was one of the club's most consistent performers, throughout last season, helping them to reach the playoffs. The 32-year-old was the club's player of the season, last year, and he's been attracting interest from other clubs in the Championship.

Despite last season's performances, he is yet to make a start for the Black Cats, in the league, this year and the club could look to move him on.

That's just one of a number of transfer loose ends that need to be tied up before the transfer window slams shut next week...

Approach made for Danny Batth

The Lancashire Telegraph are reporting that fellow Championship club Blackburn Rovers have made an official approach for the centre-half. He is into the final year of his contract and has reportedly been a target of Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson since early this summer.

Mowbray has been open to letting some of his more experienced players go. He told the Sunderland Echo "Some of it might be about how much of your budget you're going to commit to someone who might not be playing.

“Players have outlays - cars, mortgages etc - and when you get to the last year of your contract, you start wanting to negotiate a new one.”

He added “But if you get to an impasse where there isn't a new contract offer that's suitable, and we're seeing what else out there. As I've said, if there is no sale when the window shuts then they are here and part of it.

“At this moment, I am just respectful of the players. I like them all and they did exceptionally well for the club last year in different roles.”

No official bid is thought to have yet been made for the 32-year-old.

Tony Mowbray on striker search

The Black Cats' boss has made it clear that reinforcements up front are the number one priority, and that the forward that comes in will be very important to how the team plays.

Before last weekend's game against Rotherham, he said that a deal was close for a new striker. He followed this up after the game by saying that he was hoping to have a few days working with the striker before the match against Coventry City, on Saturday, according to the Sunderland Echo.

The planned loanee, as the Echo reported, would need to be registered by Friday lunchtime to be eligible to play against Coventry.

He also suggested that he, and the higher-ups at the club, felt that getting a new talisman in right at the end of the window would be too much of a risk. So it's likely that a move will be made before the end of the bank holiday weekend, if not earlier.

Mowbray also confirmed that a loan move for Fulham forward Jay Stansfield was an option that they were looking at.

The young Man United forward, and former Sunderland loanee, has been out with an injury that he picked up during United's pre-season tour. He recently posted a picture to his Instagram story that was captioned "Step by step to come back stronger."

Sunderland are among many Championship clubs who would like to bring in Diallo on loan, this season, the Sunderland Echo has reported. But with his injury means that he will only be available in the January transfer window.

With the club looking at other options up front, and their expectation that, if he is loaned out, it will be to a club at a higher level, the likelihood of a return to the North East, for Amad, is slim.