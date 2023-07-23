After doing plenty of their transfer business early on in the window, things have gone pretty quiet when it comes to Tony Mowbray trying to strengthen his Sunderland squad.

The theme of youngsters who could make an immediate impact in the first-team being signed has continued, with Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham City and Australian centre-back Nectarios Triantis the first players to arrive.

They were joined by Benfica striker Luis Hemir Semedo and another defender in the form of Jenson Seelt from PSV Eindhoven, giving Mowbray's side even more of a youthful look than it did before.

The deals have dried up since late June though, with the Black Cats failing so far to get any more attacking options over the line whilst a few of their more seasoned pros have been linked away - Danny Batth is one of them but talk of a move to Blackburn Rovers has died down.

Let's look at the latest transfer news from the Stadium of Light over the weekend, in which there's nothing much to really cheer about from a Sunderland perspective.

Southampton favourites to land Stewart

Ross Stewart has been linked away from Wearside since last summer, and the speculation shows no signs of dying down.

After slamming home 26 goals in the 2021-22 season whilst Sunderland were in League One, Stewart began to attract attention, but 2022-23 saw his season ruined by injury.

A thigh problem and then a subsequent achilles tear meant that the Scotland international played just 15 times, but 11 goals in that period showed he was able to cope with the step up to a higher level.

Stewart hasn't seen a pitch since January after his aforementioned achilles issue and he won't be ready for the start of the season, and whilst he continues his recovery his future continues to be speculated on.

Alex Neil is keen to re-unite with Stewart at Stoke City and they have money once again whilst Middlesbrough are also in the mix, but there is a new leader in the chase for the 26-year-old's services and that is another Championship rival of Sunderland's in the form of Southampton.

According to Alan Nixon on Patreon, the Saints are extremely interested in adding Stewart to their attacking unit and will have the funds available when they sell some of their players that are set to return to the Premier League.

With less than 12 months remaining on his contract in the North East and seemingly no intention on penning a new one, this could be the time for Sunderland to cash in.

Black Cats set to miss out on Cannon

Even if Sunderland did hold onto Stewart, they were always in the market for another striker to add to the Scot and new arrival Semedo, but they have faced multiple setbacks in their efforts.

Croatian youngster Matija Frigan was a major target and the club had a £3.4 million bid rejected by HNK Rijeka, and now the 20-year-old is set to sign for Westerlo in Belgium.

Another key target has been Everton's Tom Cannon, who enjoyed a successful first loan stint away from the Toffees last season when scoring eight Championship goals in 20 appearances for Preston North End.

The Black Cats wanted to try and strike a permanent deal for the 20-year-old Republic of Ireland youth international, but according to The Northern Echo, Cannon is set to return to Deepdale on loan.

He was present for North End's friendly with Aberdeen in Lancashire on Saturday afternoon and now it looks very likely that he will be a PNE player once more, thus ending another pursuit by Sunderland to add to their attack.