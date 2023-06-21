Deservedly making the Championship play-offs last time out, ambition levels and expectations will be at The Stadium of Light during the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Tony Mowbray will be hoping that the Black Cats' taste of play-off defeat will feed a desire to go one better when the new campaign comes around, whilst it remains to be seen how busy of a summer transfer window it will be in Wearside.

Sunderland have welcomed three players to The Stadium of Light this summer, with 17-year-old Jobe Bellingham, 19-year-old Luis Semedo and 20-year-old Nectaris Triantis, all touching down at the club's north-east home.

Proving to get recruitment spot on in recent times, Sunderland's business already would suggest that there is no shift in strategy as they look to continue their progression and push for a top-flight return.

Whilst we wait for the rest of the summer window to play out, here, we take a look at the latest transfer stories involving the Black Cats...

What is the latest on the transfer rumour front at Sunderland?

Matthis Abline

Sunderland are interested in a move for Rennes striker Matthis Abline, as detailed in a report from French media outlet Le Parisien, although the attacker comes with a rather sizeable price tag.

The report claims that the Ligue 1 outfit will be seeking a fee around the €8 million mark as it remains to be seen if that will put the Black Cats off in their pursuit.

There is also interest in the young forward coming from France.

Daniel Ballard

Daniel Ballard arrived at The Stadium of Light last summer and enjoyed a very productive campaign, up until injury struck during the latter stages of the season.

As per a report from The Sun, West Ham United have shown an interest in the 23-year-old who arrived in Wearside from Arsenal 12 months ago.

The report revealed that the Irons sent their head of recruitment, Rob Newman, to Northern Ireland's recent defeat to Finland to watch the impressive defender.

Harry Gardiner

Young striker Harry Gardiner is set to pen down a contract at The Stadium of Light soon, as revealed by a report from the Sunderland Echo.

Gardiner netted six goals in 12 appearances for the Black Cats in Premier League 2 last time out, picking up the division's Player of the Month award back in February.

The teenager spent some time on loan at South Shields FC last time out, under the watchful eye of Kevin Phillips.