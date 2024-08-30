Sunderland are working on an ambitious potential deal to bring Chelsea's David Datro Fofana to the Stadium of Light.

This is according to a recent report from Sunderland Nation, where it is claimed that Fofana is the latest striker target to be identified by the Black Cats as Regis Le Bris urgently looks to address his attacking options ahead of tonight's 11pm deadline.

Sunderland are also believed to be looking into a deal for Lyon's in-demand striker Gift Orban and are among the Championship clubs keen to land Tom Cannon from Leicester City, as per reports from the Sheffield Star.

No Sunderland striker scored more than two league goals in the Championship last term, and it is naturally a position which the North East side have been eager to rectify all summer, although they are yet to bring one in as we dive into the final day of the window.

Sunderland interested in ambitious transfer for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana

The report states that Fofana is among the host of players that Enzo Maresca is looking to clear out of his bloated squad at Chelsea, which has prompted unprecedented interest from Sunderland.

Sunderland remain ambitious in their desperate pursuit of a striker and are said to be "working on a deal" to sign Datro Fofana, who is believed to have interest from numerous clubs across the Championship. However, Sunderland Nation's reveal adds that it would be a case of only signing Datro Fofana or Orban instead of both.

The two-cap Ivory Coast international joined Chelsea from Molde in January 2023 for a fee between £8-10m and on a six-year-deal, and he is among a litany of highly-rated young players to head to Stamford Bridge in recent years.

David Datro Fofana's career stats, as per FotMob Season Club Division Appearances Goals 2020/21 Molde Eliteserien 3 1 2021 Molde Eliteserien 23 1 2022 Molde Eliteserien 35 19 2022/23 Chelsea Premier League 4 0 2023/24 Union Berlin, Burnley (loan) Bundesliga, Premier League 32 6

With Chelsea overloaded in every single area of the pitch, the 21-year-old has found regular opportunities hard to come by in West London, but did enjoy a relatively impressive loan spell with Burnley in the second half of the previous season, returning four goals from 15 appearances.

Chelsea's David Datro Fofana would represent serious Sunderland statement of intent

There is a school of thought that Sunderland could be poised for a significant season under Le Bris if they successfully address their glaring striker woes, and Datro Fofana would go some way to doing exactly that.

Having returned 0.41 goals per 90 minutes for a team who were relegated from the Premier League at the age of 21, Datro Fofana could be able to have a huge impact in the Championship.

Sunderland, of course, are in dire need of a striker and there are likely not too many better options available than Fatro Fofana.