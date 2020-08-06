‘This looks a sensible call’ – Sunderland plotting move to seal deal for 27-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are weighing up a move for left-back Luke Garbutt on a free transfer, following his release from Everton, as per the Sunderland Echo.

The 27-year-old struggled to get a look in at Goodison Park and has spent the last two seasons on loan in League One at Oxford United and Ipswich.

With Garbutt now a free-agent, Phil Parkinson is keen to snap him up to bolster their defence as they aim to secure promotion out of League One at the third attempt next season.

So, would the defender be a good acquisition for the Black Cats? Is he needed?

The team here at FLW take a look…..

Chris Thorpe

This would certainly be a solid signing for the Black Cats, with Garbutt having performed strongly for league rivals Ipswich Town last season.

He has shown his adeptness at playing wing back and could in theory add a lot more width to Phil Parkinson’s attack next term if he were to complete a move to the Stadium of Light.

The fact that he is a free agent will also make Grabutt a much more attractive option for the club as they seek to finally get out of League One at the third attempt.

Sunderland are somewhat short in the left back slot following the departure of Bryan Oviedo, so therefore I would suspect that this is an area that Parkinson will be looking to strengthen over the coming weeks.

Do you know the club these 15 Sunderland players started their career with? Have a go now!