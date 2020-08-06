Sky Bet League One
‘This looks a sensible call’ – Sunderland plotting move to seal deal for 27-year-old: The verdict
Sunderland are weighing up a move for left-back Luke Garbutt on a free transfer, following his release from Everton, as per the Sunderland Echo.
The 27-year-old struggled to get a look in at Goodison Park and has spent the last two seasons on loan in League One at Oxford United and Ipswich.
With Garbutt now a free-agent, Phil Parkinson is keen to snap him up to bolster their defence as they aim to secure promotion out of League One at the third attempt next season.
So, would the defender be a good acquisition for the Black Cats? Is he needed?
Chris Thorpe
This would certainly be a solid signing for the Black Cats, with Garbutt having performed strongly for league rivals Ipswich Town last season.
He has shown his adeptness at playing wing back and could in theory add a lot more width to Phil Parkinson’s attack next term if he were to complete a move to the Stadium of Light.
The fact that he is a free agent will also make Grabutt a much more attractive option for the club as they seek to finally get out of League One at the third attempt.
Sunderland are somewhat short in the left back slot following the departure of Bryan Oviedo, so therefore I would suspect that this is an area that Parkinson will be looking to strengthen over the coming weeks.
Jacob Potter
I think this could be a decent signing.
Garbutt has had experience of playing in League One with both Oxford United and Ipswich Town in recent seasons.
I was stunned to find out he’s 27 though, as he was meant to be one of the youngsters to break into the first-team for Everton earlier in his career.
But for one reason or another, that simply hasn’t been the case and he’ll be hoping to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.
A move to Sunderland could be tempting for Garbutt as well, with Phil Parkinson’s side looking to mount a serious challenge for promotion into the Championship this term.
They need additional depth at full-back, and I think making a move for Garbutt is a deal that would suit both parties involved, especially if the Black Cats can offer him regular minutes next term.
Alfie Burns
This looks a sensible call.
Garbutt has been good for Ipswich at this level over the course of the last 12 months and it is easy to forget just how highly-rated he’s been over his career.
Sunderland need fresh faces to galvanise them this coming season and Garbutt could be perfect for them getting up and down the left.
He’s got a strong defensive awareness, plus buckets of class with the ball at his feet, which makes him worth a few assists.
This could be really, really shrewd.