Highlights Sunderland's recruitment strategy of young, high potential players has been successful, with their squad being the youngest in the division.

Trai Hume, a 21-year-old full-back, is a prime example of their successful signings, continually improving and contributing to the team.

Hume's impressive performances for Sunderland have also been recognized on the international stage, where he has become a regular in the Northern Irish national team.

Sunderland have been one of the most progressive clubs in the EFL in recent years thanks to their recruitment of young, high potential players since the new ownership group took over the club.

Multiple acquisitions this summer were aged 21 and under, and have helped to add continuity and progression to the sustainable, forward-thinking model that has been put into place at the Stadium of Light.

Tony Mowbray has shown another side to his skill as a manager in developing these players and is happy and willing to give chances to young footballers. The Sunderland squad last season was the youngest in the division, and that has continued again this season, with only four of their playing squad above the age of 26.

Trai Hume has been at the club a while now but was very much an on-brand signing - continuing the project of youthful, exuberant arrivals. A recruitment strategy like this is inherently dangerous and risky but has enormous upside, as they saw last season by finishing sixth in the Championship in what was their first season back since promotion from League One.

The success rate of some of their signings has been nothing short of astonishing, and Hume is a player who perfectly exemplifies that and continues to go from strength to strength in a red and white shirt, as well as for his country now as well.

Who is Trai Hume?

In February of last year Sunderland bought the then 19-year-old full-back for a reported fee of just £150,000. Hume was playing for Linfield FC in the Northern Irish Premiership, but prior to that, he'd played for fellow top division side Ballymena United.

The step up from that to League One or Championship football was a large one, but it paid off and proved to be a masterstroke. His first half season with the club came with short and less meaningful appearances. The next season (2022/23) started similarly, but, during the Christmas period of last year, he got his first consistent run in the team, and he's not looked back since.

The 21-year-old would be worth considerably more in terms of a return on investment for the Black Cats. He has made 53 appearances since his arrival in the North East, scoring or assisting six goals from right-back or wing-back, and he even scored in the first leg of Sunderland's playoff semi-final against Luton Town in May.

Hume leads the division rankings for combined tackles and interceptions, whilst he has also developed the attacking side of his game. He's created four big chances this season, which is already double the amount that he made last season.

How is Hume performing for Northern Ireland?

His good performances for the better part of a year haven't gone unnoticed for the Northern Irish national team, either. Hume was first called up to the senior squad in March 2022. He made his debut in a 1–0 friendly defeat against Hungary and, unsurprisingly, has been a regular feature since.

He's made 10 appearances for his country already, and has been utilised as a full-back or wing-back on either flank as well. The Green and White army have struggled lately, but recorded a famous win on Monday night by defeating Denmark at Windsor Park in the final group game of European qualifying.

Hume made that £150,000 fee look even more outrageous against one of European football's strongest sides. He was excellent for Northern Ireland, playing the full 90 minutes as a right-wing-back.

He was given the highest Sofascore rating of any player (7.7), but that doesn't really do him justice for his display. He won eight of his ten ground duels, seven tackles and interceptions, blocked one shot, and cleared the ball four times in what was a defensive masterclass.

He perhaps impresses more for Sunderland in terms of his energy and support in attack, but the defensive side of his game seems to be improving all the time. Hume kept the likes of Mo Daramy and Yussuf Poulsen quiet on the night.

Sunderland have a gem on their hands and, arguably, already one of the Championship's best full-backs at the age of just 21.