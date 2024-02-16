Highlights Jack Clarke's agent, Ian Harte, hopes the winger will leave Sunderland in the summer window.

Clarke has been a standout player for Sunderland, scoring 14 goals in 32 league appearances.

Lazio had bids for Clarke rejected in the winter window, and there is Premier League interest in the player.

Ian Harte, who is the agent of Sunderland’s Jack Clarke, has revealed he is hoping the winger leaves the Stadium of Light in the summer window.

Jack Clarke enjoys brilliant season so far

The Black Cats currently sit 10th in the Championship, although they are only a point outside the play-off places, in what is a ridiculously close battle for a top six place.

Whilst Michael Beale has a talented squad at his disposal, there’s no doubt that Clarke is the standout individual, with the 23-year-old scoring 14 goals in 32 league appearances so far, as well as registering four assists.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Clarke is on the radar of some big clubs, with Lazio having had two offers for the player rejected in the winter window, and it’s thought that there is Premier League interest.

Ian Harte discusses Jack Clarke’s future

Pleasingly for Sunderland, they managed to keep hold of Clarke beyond January, and they will hope that he can fire them to the top-flight over the coming months.

Yet, it seems no matter what happens, the attacker could be on the move in the next window.

That’s after his agent Harte, the former Leeds United left-back, who also had a spell with Sunderland, explained to the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast that he is hopeful his player will get a switch.

“There were a couple of bids that came in from Lazio. Sunderland didn't feel like they wanted to sell the player in the January window. The player has just obviously got to focus on what he's doing at the moment, which is fantastically well, scoring goals, getting assists.

“But hopefully this summer we'll probably see Jack moving. Where it may be, we don't know just yet, but he's in a good place.

“Last summer Burnley came in and bid to Sunderland to try and take Jack. Sunderland didn't feel the valuation was high enough and they turned it down. It's flattering when big Italian teams are coming in and looking at a player like Jack, but the bread and butter is you've got to go out and do it week and week out at Sunderland and hopefully he’ll continue to do that.”

Jack Clarke’s long-term future at Sunderland

It’s fair to say that these comments won’t go down well, and Harte should know better than to be talking like this about his player when there are a few months left in the season.

Obviously, Clarke wants to play at the highest level, but Sunderland fans don’t need to hear an agent talking about his client ‘hopefully’ getting a move.

But, most will accept that failure to win promotion means that the wide man is certain to depart, and they won’t begrudge him a move if they get a suitable fee.

We know what Sunderland’s strategy is now, and they will sell high and look to reinvest, with Clarke sure to fetch a significant sum.

However, all of that talk can wait, as the hope for all connected to the club will be that they win promotion, in which case keeping Clarke, who is under contract until 2026, will be the priority.