Highlights Manchester United are open to loaning Amad Diallo in January, with Sunderland interested in him.

Diallo played a crucial role for the Black Cats last season, contributing 14 goals and four assists in 42 appearances to help them secure a top-six finish.

A knee injury has ruled Diallo out of action this season, but he is on the right road to recovery.

Manchester United are open to letting Sunderland target Amad Diallo go out on loan in January, according to TEAMtalk.

The same report has claimed that the Black Cats have retained their interest in the Ivorian, having seen him shine on loan at the Stadium of Light last term.

In the absence of Ross Stewart for much of the season - and with Ellis Simms returning to Everton early in January as his loan spell was cut short - Diallo was a much-needed figure for Tony Mowbray's side along with Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts.

The United man recorded 14 goals and four assists in 42 competitive appearances, with his contributions allowing the Black Cats to seal a place in the top six at the end of last season, having only been promoted from League One at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Unfortunately for the Black Cats, it looked as though they were going to become the victims of their own success with Diallo, because he attracted interest from a number of sides in the summer and it seemed as though they were going to face a real battle for his signature.

When Premier League sides Burnley and Sheffield United reportedly entered the race for him, it looked as though they were going to miss out.

How has Amad Diallo got on at Manchester United this season?

Unfortunately for Diallo, an injury ended any chances of him a further loan move away from Old Trafford, with the attacker suffering a knee injury against Arsenal in pre-season.

This setback has kept him out up until this point - and that could have potentially ruined his chances of getting into Erik ten Hag's first-team plans for the remainder of the season.

It has even been reported that United are willing to let him go out on loan again, although TEAMtalk believes United aren't sure which club they would like him to go out on loan to at this stage.

Still, United's stance on his future is a boost and could give the Black Cats hope of bringing him back to the Stadium of Light.

Should Sunderland bring Amad Diallo back?

Diallo would be an excellent addition - but it remains to be seen whether he would limit Jobe Bellingham's game time.

With Bradley Dack also an option in this area along with others, the Black Cats need to ensure they aren't limiting the game time of some of their younger, permanent players in favour of a loanee.

Unfortunately, it would be difficult to see the Wearside club being able to afford to sign Diallo permanently, so they need to be aware that awarding game time to him may not benefit them in the long term.

In saying that, he could be the difference between the club being in the top flight and the Championship next term, so he's certainly someone worth considering.

And if he's available on a reasonably cheap loan deal this winter, Mowbray's side should seriously consider bringing him back for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

If he costs too much, the Black Cats may have no option but to opt against bringing him in, which would be a shame considering how much of a game-changer he would probably be.