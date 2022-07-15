Sunderland transfer blow as defender seals alternative deal

Sunderland were chasing after Jay Haddow at Blackburn Rovers so will be disappointed to hear that the player has agreed a new deal at his current club, as reported by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The Black Cats have been on the hunt for new recruits to help them in the Championship and they had seemingly identified the defender as someone to try and bring in.

At just 18-years-old, it’s likely he would have been viewed as one that was more for the future rather than the here and now and Alex Neil no doubt would have liked to add a talented prospect to their ranks, to ensure that the club continue to challenge in the EFL over the next few years.

However, rather than swap clubs, Haddow has now decided to stay on with Rovers and has agreed professional terms with the side – meaning that any hopes of a deal that Sunderland may have are now gone.

He’s yet to feature for the Blackburn first-team due to his age and hasn’t really been in the first-team picture either. However, he has impressed for the club’s reserve and youth teams and having now penned this official deal with Rovers, the chances could begin to come more often for the 18-year-old.

It’s tied him down to the side for at least the next two seasons too – and he’ll be hoping that during those two years at Ewood Park, he might be able to creep into their squad as a rotation option at least more often than he has managed so far.

The Verdict

Jay Haddow is a name that won’t be familiar to too many yet but he has the potential to be a solid player it seems or at least the Blackburn hierarchy think so.

Rovers have been quick to agree professional terms with the player and tie him down to an extended deal to ward off this interest because they clearly see the 18-year-old as someone who could perhaps come through the ranks and play a part for the first-team in the future.

The defender has yet to be exposed to first-team football and Sunderland might perhaps have tried to tempt him away by offering perhaps a game here or there. Either way though, it looks like they won’t be having the right-back joining them and he’ll be staying on with his current football club instead.

Haddow might end up not featuring too much for Rovers or he, like Tyrhys Dolan, might get given ample opportunity now he has this deal. Either way, it looks like he is committed to Blackburn and they to him.