Sunderland transfer bid revealed for striker

Sunderland’s Jewison Bennette transfer bid has been revealed by The Northern Echo, with the club preparing to spend a fee of over £1m for his signature.

Whilst the Black Cats do have some solid forward options already at the club, boss Alex Neil is determined to keep his side in the Championship and the player should provide a decent option for the side to turn to if needed in rotation.

Last season, the club managed to finally seal a promotion back to the Championship after several seasons in League One. It was boss Alex Neil, who came in midway through the campaign, who sealed a win in the play-offs and a place back in the second tier.

Now, with the former Norwich and Preston boss experienced enough to know what is needed to keep a team in the division, he has made a transfer move for Jewison Bennette. Those who aren’t familiar with Costa Rican football may be unfamiliar with the 18-year-old but the player looks to be a real talent.

He currently plies his trade for Club Sport Herediano in his native country and has played a total of 35 times for the club with three goals along the way.

He’s already played for his national team and has a total of five games to his name with two assists despite still being a teenager. Now, with the Black Cats impressed with his performances on the big stage for his country, they are prepared to spend a hefty fee to sign the striker.

According to The Northern Echo, the player will cost Sunderland just over £1m – so it is a big investment by the club in a young player. Considering the forward has also yet to test himself in England, it could be a risky transfer move by Neil.

However, the club clearly like what they see and Bennette is now set to make the move to Sunderland and the Stadium of Light.

The Verdict

Sunderland have a fairly talented squad already and what Alex Neil is trying to build at the Stadium of Light is a team capable of playing at a Championship level now and one that won’t have to worry about relegation to League One.

He has a solid strikeforce already, with Ross Stewart already scoring goals in the second tier. However, Jewison Bennette could be a good transfer deal for the side, because he certainly looks like he has the talent and potential to be a superb striker in the future for the Black Cats.

Having already played for his country of Costa Rica, the player must certainly have some ability. He wouldn’t get gametime if he didn’t and Neil feels he could offer Sunderland something too to want to spend a seven-figure fee to bring the player over to England.

Whilst the player might not feature too much early on considering the other strikers available and his age, he is sure to get some gametime given the fee – and he could prove to be a really shrewd signing by the club.