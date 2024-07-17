Highlights Sunderland have not received any bids for Trai Hume despite transfer interest in the right-back.

Sunderland are yet to receive any bids for Trai Hume this summer despite the right-back attracting transfer interest.

According to the Sunderland Echo, Sunderland have received interest in Hume but there have not been any bids for the Northern Ireland international despite reports claiming that Galatasaray had fielded a £7m transfer offer.

The report states that Hume's former club Linfield will be due 15% of any fee over £150,000 if Sunderland sanction a sale, which remains a possibility this summer.

The 22-year-old defender has made 84 appearances across all competitions for Sunderland since signing from Linfield in January 2022, and appeared in each of the Mackems' 46 Championship fixtures last term.

