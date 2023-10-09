Sunderland were sent crashing right back to earth in startling style on Saturday afternoon.

Tony Mowbray's men had hit a real hot patch of form heading into the Tees-Wear clash, claiming victory in six of their previous eight encounters to generate some much-needed momentum and rekindle their ambitions of bringing Premier League football back to the Stadium of Light.

But, as we all know, usually decisive factors such as form and momentum can tend to count for very little on the day in hotly-contested contests and it's hard to combat that after looking at how Sunderland capitulated at the hands of bitter rivals Middlesbrough.

What happened in the match between Sunderland and Middlesbrough?

The floodgates opened during the second half and they were put to the sword by the visitors, who hit them for four through goals from former Mackems academy star Sam Greenwood, Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones, and Marcus Forss.

It wasn't a fixture without controversy either, as Dan Neil's dismissal for the home side on the cusp of half-time divided opinion and undeniably had a significant bearing on Middlesbrough's riot - all four of their goals came after Sunderland were reduced to ten men.

That's a flashpoint that Sunderland defender Trai Hume believes to have truly turned the tide against his side, as he explained how both teams had been on a level footing prior to Neil's sending off from referee Jarred Gillett.

What has Sunderland's Trai Hume said about Dan Neil's red card against Middlesbrough?

Speaking to ChronicleLive, Hume stated: "It's tough to take.

"We obviously came into the game thinking we would get three points, obviously that hasn't happened but we'll come back after the international break against Stoke and try to get on a good run of form again.

"I thought in the first half it was an even game until the sending off which kind of kills it.

"We've come out in the second half with a different shape, have tried to go five at the back and protect what we have and try to hit them on the counter which didn't really go to plan.

"Some referees you can talk to and some referees you can't so they need to find that balance because we want to talk to them and ask 'why was that not a foul, why was this given?'

"But some of them don't speak to you. Obviously you saw that on Saturday with Dan trying to speak to the ref and he showed him a yellow card and then a red straight after. They just need to find that balance really."

Will Sunderland miss Dan Neil after his red card against Middlesbrough?

Hume certainly subscribes to the school of thought regarding Neil's importance for the Mackems, adding: "Especially in recent weeks I think he's been one of our best players in the team.

His performances have been outstanding all season and losing him in that midfield he has a lot of experience as well.

To lose that experience against a good team like (Boro) is tough."

There's no contesting that he was a real loss during the second half on Wearside this weekend, and while he'll only receive a one-match suspension as it wasn't a straight red, he'll still be a miss when they strive to return to winning ways against Stoke.

His importance is underlined by the fact he'd played every single league minute for Sunderland before getting sent off against Middlesbrough, and he's already contributed two goals and assists apiece from the heart of midfield alongside the typical blend of athleticism and composure in possession that he offers the team, too.

Those qualities will be sorely missed irrespective of being absent for just one game, and Sunderland will be sweating as they currently have a dearth of fit-and-ready central midfielders at their disposal.