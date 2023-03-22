Sunderland are one of a number of clubs in England and across Europe who are tracking Villarreal winger Haissem Hassan ahead of the summer transfer window opening in a few months time.

That is according to French publication L'Equipe, who claim that the Black Cats have joined Premier League outfit Brentford, Udinese, Anderlecht, Eibar, Alaves, Bordeaux and RC Lens in being keen on the 21-year-old.

Under French owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, the Wearsiders have added a number of young talents who were born across the English Channel, such as Pierre Ekwah, Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut, and Hassan could be the latest to be brought to the Stadium of Light.

A French youth international, Hassan primarily plays for Villarreal's B team in the second tier of Spanish football - a level he has appeared 26 times at so far this season - but he also made his senior debut in La Liga in February in a 4-2 defeat against Real Mallorca.

Prior to joining Villarreal in 2020, Hassan played for Chatearoux in his home nation and last season spent time on loan at Mirandes, but with just over a year remaining on his contract with El Submarino Amarillo, he is now being tracked by clubs in multiple countries in an attempt to sign him on a permanent basis.

The Verdict

Whilst Hassan may have something about him - and that is why he's contracted to Villarreal - do Sunderland need another young winger?

Jack Clarke is starting week in, week out whilst Costa Rica international Jewison Bennette is clearly a work in progress, but he has still played 15 times in the Championship this season.

Another wide player in the form of Isaac Lihadji was signed from Lille in the January transfer window too and he is clearly a work in progress, with the scope to potentially be ready next season to make an impact in the Championship.

It does beg the question as to if there really is the need to pursue Hassan, although with the likes of Brentford and Anderlecht also being involved he must be showing something for Villarreal's reserve team without finding the back of the net or assisting.

Recruiting French youngsters on the somewhat cheap - or more expensive if they prove to be worth it on loan like Michut - is definitely a decent model to have as Louis-Dreyfus clearly has the pull to bring these players to the Stadium of Light, but another young winger who doesn't have much of a goalscoring record perhaps shouldn't be near the top of the club's transfer priorities this summer.