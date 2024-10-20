During the 2008/09 Premier League season, Sunderland were desperately short of goals, scoring just 36 all season.

Steve Bruce was the man tasked with improving upon the club's 16th place finish, and knew that increased firepower was needed if the club were to be a stable top flight club.

Bruce took a calculated risk of signing Darren Bent for a reported £10m, as per The Telegraph, who had scored 12 Premier League goals with Tottenham Hotspur the previous season.

Despite leaving Sunderland on bad terms, the club record deal to sign the forward was a success in more ways than one.

Darren Bent made an instant impact at the Stadium of Light

It took Bent just five minutes to bag his first goal for the Black Cats, scoring on debut against Bolton Wanderers at the Reebok Stadium.

The striker was on a mission to show Spurs just what they were missing and netted eight times in his first nine matches. Furthermore, he proved his value to the team by contributing three assists in a 5-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Bent forged a lethal partnership with Kenwyne Jones, who John Terry hailed after coming up against him for Chelsea: "He is a very good player, very hard-working and probably the best in the air in the entire Premier League. He really is that good."

Everything Bent touched turned to gold and that included the infamous beach ball, which Bent struck with his effort at the Liverpool goal in a 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light.

The forward was rewarded for his fine form with an England call-up by Fabio Capello, where he partnered Wayne Rooney up front against Brazil.

The striker went on to inflict more misery on Bolton and scored his first hat-trick for the club in a 4-0 win over the Trotters in March of the 08/09 season.

During his first season with the Wearsiders, Bent scored 24 goals in 38 appearances, doubling his total from the previous campaign with Spurs. Furthermore, he guided Sunderland to an improved 13th place finish.

While Bent was on course to record a respectable goals return the following season, he brought an abrupt end to his year-and-a-half stay in the North East.

Darren Bent's Sunderland departure was bittersweet

Although Bent had only been on Wearside for over a year, there were murmurings about his potential departure in the stands during their 2-0 home defeat to Blackpool after Christmas.

The transfer chatter was about a prospective move to Arsenal, which many fans would have forgiven him for, considering their high standing.

However, when it was confirmed that Bent was to depart for Aston Villa, fans were rightly reeling. At the time, Villa were no improvement on the Black Cats and fans argued that he had departed for money.

In signing for a reported £18m, rising to a potential £24m, as per BBC Sport, Villa smashed their transfer record by bringing the striker to Villa Park.

At the time, Bent's departure also represented the highest transfer fee Sunderland had ever received for a player. In selling him for £24m, the Wearsiders made more than double what they paid for him just a year and a half prior.

While Sunderland went on to finish in 10th position, their best finish in 10 years, they were challenging for Europe before Bent departed in January.

Although the club will be satisfied with the money recouped by the sale of Bent, fans would have been left wondering what if?

Darren Bent's career statistics by club - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Ipswich Town 140 56 16 Charlton Athletic 79 37 2 Tottenham Hotspur 79 25 7 Sunderland 63 36 4 Aston Villa 72 25 3 Fulham 30 6 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 5 2 0 Derby County 84 28 4 Burton Albion 15 2 0

The signing of Bent was a roaring success, with the striker making an immediate impact on the pitch for the Black Cats.

In selling the striker for a club-record fee, the Black Cats made a substantial profit on the player, making more than double what they paid for him just over a year before.

However, Bent soured his reputation at the Stadium of Light by moving to Villa in a move which fans believed was solely about money.