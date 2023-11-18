Highlights Sunderland's recruitment strategy focuses on finding young, talented players who have the potential to be successful in the future.

This strategy may be risky, but the club has been successful in discovering hidden gems like Trai Hume, who has surpassed expectations.

Hume's impressive performances could potentially lead to Sunderland making a significant profit if he helps the club achieve promotion or if he is sold for a higher price in the future.

Sunderland have been relentless in their recruitment of young, talented players since the new ownership group took over the club.

The Black Cats' strategy has been to, almost exclusively, find players for the future who are still good enough now. On the face of it that seems like quite a hard task to achieve; they're making it look easy though.

Every transfer window they're linked to footballers who are in their early 20s, who a majority of fans probably weren't aware of. Then you go and have a look at who they are, who they play for, and 'oh my god, this lad could be the next big thing,' passes through the person's mind.

A recruitment strategy like this is inherently dangerous and risky. Young players don't have a long history of success and top performances to justify the purchase; it's more based on glimpses and future projecting.

There must be clairvoyants at work at the Stadium of Light because the success rate of some of their most out there signings is astonishing. There's one arrival that sums this up better than anyone: Trai Hume.

Trai Hume: a stroke of scouting genius

Up until February of last year, Hume was playing for Linfield FC in the Northern Irish Premiership. Prior to that, he'd played for fellow top division side Ballymena United. They're both respectable clubs in their own right, but when Sunderland bought a 19-year-old full-back from this level for £150,000, as per Sports Illustrated, people would have been right to think that a few screws had come loose at the top of the Black Cats' hierarchy.

On the face of it, it's a frankly bonkers signing. Once again, though, Sunderland have proved all their naysayers wrong. His first half season with the club came with sporadic appearances. The next season (2022/23) started in a similar vain. But, around Christmas of last year, he got his first consistent run in the team, and he's not relinquished the position since.

The second half of the 22/23 campaign was a brilliant one for Hume. His consistent performances saw him get his first international call-up. He was a brilliant contributor to the club's end of season form that saw them reach the playoffs. Hume scored in the first leg of Sunderland's playoff semi-final against Luton Town, but, unfortunately, they weren't able to make it to Wembley after a 2-0 loss in the second leg.

After the heartbreak of the playoffs, the 21-year-old soon made his first appearance for Northern Ireland against Denmark, and he's carried on his form into this season.

The full-back leads the league for combined tackles and interceptions. Hume has also developed the attacking side of his game. He's already created four big chances this season, which is double the amount that he made last season.

No matter which way you look at it, he's been worth every penny of that 150 grand, and potentially even more.

Trai Hume could make Sunderland a lot of money

There are two avenues in which the Northern Irishman can make the Black Cats a lot of money. The first way, which will be much preferred by Sunderland fans, is if he is part of a team that sees the club return to the Premier League for the first time in eight years. They got close last year, and, with the ambition of the owners, they'll want to one up the prior campaign.

The other way is if he ends up leaving the club for a lot of money. Transfermarkt.com values the full-back at £1.5 million. It's very unlikely that he would leave for that price, as we've seen that the Black Cats are no slouches when it comes to getting good value for their players.

The Athletic reported that the club got £8 million, plus £4 million in potential add-ons, for star striker Ross Stewart. They also reportedly want more than £20 million for current top scorer Jack Clarke.

Either way, if Hume were to be sold, Sunderland would easily make 10 times the amount that they bought him for.