Tony Mowbray has revealed that Jobe Bellingham was on the bench for Sunderland’s clash with Millwall on Saturday as he looked to manage his minutes.

The 18-year-old had previously started every one of the Black Cats’ first 18 fixtures in the league ahead of their trip to the Den.

However, the teenager was dropped to the bench to face Joe Edwards’ side, as Sunderland laboured to a 1-1 draw against the out of form Lions.

A 78th minute Jack Clarke penalty earned the away side a single point against Millwall, who initially took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Kevin Nisbet.

Sunderland are now three games without a win in the league, putting pressure on Mowbray to turn things around in the weeks leading up to the January transfer window.

Why didn’t Jobe Bellingham start against Millwall?

Mowbray explained that the youngster needed to be rested given his young age amid fears that he may be getting overworked.

The veteran coach revealed that he told Bellingham about the decision ahead of time, and indicated that the player will be back in the side for their upcoming game with West Brom.

"At just turned 18, I feel I have a duty of care to a young guy who is an amazing footballer and an amazing human being who is desperate to do well and is so conscientious,” said Mowbray, via Chronicle Live.

“I sat him in my office the other day and said 'listen, this is the opportunity, this is the third game in the space of a week and we are going to leave you out of this one'.

"I just felt at the time, with the way the game was going and the possession that we had, I felt Dack and Pritchard would be better going on rather than Jobe, who is a different type of player.

“I've no fear he will be ready for West Brom next weekend because he is such an important player for us."

Sunderland moved up to ninth in the table despite only earning a point away to Millwall.

The gap to the play-off places is now three points after 19 games, with the Wearside outfit aiming to earn another top six finish.

The Black Cats finished sixth in the table in the previous campaign, qualifying for the play-offs, but missed out on Premier League promotion after a semi-final defeat to Luton Town.

Next up for Sunderland is a clash at home to West Brom, with the two teams set to meet on 9 December.

Was it the right decision to not play Jobe Bellingham against Millwall?

It was a week in which Sunderland had played the previous weekend and on Wednesday night, so resting Bellingham for the trip to London makes some sense.

Injuries have prevented Mowbray from taking the youngster out of the team before now.

At 18, players that young do need to be protected from themselves as they aren’t quite physically ready for the demands of a full season of playing every game.

Sunderland still earned a point from the match, so Mowbray can feel like it was worth it if it helps the player in the long-run.