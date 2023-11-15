Highlights With young starlet Jewison Bennette absent from the Sunderland squad a lot this season, and in recent weeks, club boss Tony Mowbray has been quizzed on his situation.

Bennette has only featured in one Championship match and one EFL Cup match this season.

Mowbray has revealed that the player is not injured, though, and that he is playing in the under-21's often to get full matches under his belt, rather than sitting on the bench and potentially not featuring.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has insisted that young Black Cats starlet Jewison Bennette is fine and that it is simply squad size issues keeping him out of the squad at present.

So far this campaign, Bennette has featured just once in the Championship for the club, and once in the EFL Cup, missing out on the matchday squad altogether on a number of other occasions.

That has happened in the club's last five league matches, for example, leading to questions from the media regarding his fitness.

What has Tony Mowbray said about Jewison Benettte at Sunderland?

Speaking to the media on the situation, Mowbray explained that the player is not injured, and that it is simply the size of the squad and the need for regular minutes meaning he has been in the under-21 side instead.

"Jewison is fine, these squad issues are going to be around [as players return] and I have to make the decisions as to who is going to play and who isn't," Mowbray explained to the press, via the Sunderland Echo.

"I've had a few conversations with Jewison, he wants to be playing football and he doesn't want his international situation with Costa Rica to be disturbed too much.

"That's why he's been playing for the U21s, because if he sits on our bench and gets a few minutes... he might as well get 90 minutes with the U21s. These are the discussions I've had with him.

Jewison Bennette's Sunderland career so far, as per Transfermarkt Season Competition Matches Goals Assists 2022/23 Championship 15 1 1 2022/23 FA Cup 3 1 - 2022/23 Premier League 2 (Under- 21's) 5 1 2 2023/24 Championship 1 - 1 2023/24 EFL Cup 1 - - 2023/24 Premier League 2 (Under-21's) 5 1 2 Statistics correct as of 15/11/23

"I would never push him to go and play in the U21s, we have discussed it and his attitude is that it is better to get 90 minutes on a Friday night than five minutes or no minutes the next day. That is a huge credit to him, and it is only going to stand him in good stead moving forward.

"At his age, he just needs to be playing football. That's what the kid wants to do - so I would view it as a real positive. It says a lot about him, it's positive."

Does Jewison Bennette deserve more minutes at Sunderland?

Whilst the 19-year-old Costa Rican is undoubtedly talented, it's hard to argue that he should be in the starting XI week in week out.

Out wide, Jack Clarke is in phenomenal form, and on the opposite flank, PatrIck Roberts is performing well and has just signed a long-term contract at the club.

Naturally, then, those are the two players that are going to take up the vast majority of minutes in the side.

Considering that, and the fact that Mowbray has essentially revealed that its a joint decision for him to play full games in the under-21's rather than potentially not get off the bench in the first team, it doesn't seem as though the situation is going to change any time soon.