Highlights Jay Matete is back training with the Sunderland first team squad and is expected to be back in action sometime in November.

Sunderland currently sits fourth in the Championship table and is aiming for another top-six finish.

Matete, who performed well in League One last year, could be a valuable rotational option for Mowbray's squad.

Tony Mowbray has offered an injury update on Jay Matete ahead of Sunderland’s return to Championship action.

The Black Cats suffered a humiliating 4-0 home defeat to rival Middlesbrough prior to the October international break.

Mowbray’s side is hoping to fight for promotion to the Premier League this season, but injuries could play an important role in determining their top six credentials.

Matete has been absent for the start of the current campaign, with the midfielder suffering a fitness issue during pre-season.

The 22-year-old returned from a loan spell with Plymouth Argyle in the summer, but has been unable to assert his position in the first team squad due to a knee issue that required surgery.

What is the latest Jay Matete injury news?

Mowbray has confirmed that the midfielder is back training with the Sunderland first team squad.

The veteran coach is optimistic that Matete will only take another few weeks to get back up to full fitness.

"He's been on the grass, running round some poles and jumping over some poles," said Mowbray, via Chronicle Live.

“That suggests to me that he is getting closer. So yeah, I would suggest that sometime in November he could be back in action."

Matete signed for Sunderland from Fleetwood Town in the 2022 January window, helping the club gain promotion from League One under Alex Neil.

However, a lack of game time in the Championship led to his temporary departure in January 2023, where he went on to help the Pilgrims gain promotion from the third tier.

He featured 19 times in Steven Schumacher’s side, contributing one goal and two assists.

An injury in pre-season prevented him from making an impact with Mowbray’s side so far this term, but it is hoped that he will have a role to play for the Wearside outfit.

Where are Sunderland in the Championship table?

Sunderland are currently fourth in the Championship table, with Mowbray’s side aiming for another top six finish.

The Black Cats earned an impressive sixth place finish in the previous campaign following their promotion from League One.

Mowbray has earned a lot of praise for the work he’s done over the last 13 months.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

A return to the Premier League is the primary objective for Sunderland this year, but they face stiff competition from a number of big clubs.

Leicester City and Ipswich Town have already established a significant gap to the chasing pack at the top of the table.

Up next for Sunderland is a clash with Stoke City this afternoon in a 3pm kick-off.

Does Jay Matete have a future with Sunderland?

Matete performed well in League One last year, and could be a useful asset for Mowbray to have in the squad.

While it’s unlikely he will go straight into the side as a consistent starter, he does offer as a rotational option.

Given the injury concerns wreaking havoc across squads in the Championship, having extra cover won’t be the worst thing for Sunderland to have.

It was unfortunate timing on the injury for Matete, but this return could be a good chance for the 22-year-old to prove he deserves a place in the Sunderland squad.