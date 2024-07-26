This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland star Jack Clarke is being linked with a move away from the North East this summer, with Ipswich Town now entering the race for his services.

Clarke has starred for Sunderland since he signed from Tottenham Hotspur in 2022 - initially on loan in the second half of their promotion-winning League One campaign. Since then, Clarke has taken his form to the next level, scoring 24 goals in the Championship across the last two seasons, as well as providing 16 assists.

Newly-promoted Premier League outfit Ipswich are reportedly interested in the winger, according to iNews, with an imminent offer in the region of £18 million being touted - a similar price to what they were set to pay for Jaden Philogene.

The Tractor Boys have already brought in one of the best wingers from the Championship last season in Omari Hutchinson, who was signed permanently from Chelsea after impressing during his loan spell at Portman Road last term. Jacob Greaves and Aro Muric have also arrived as well as Liam Delap, and it seems as though Clarke is the next Championship star from last season on Kieran McKenna's shortlist.

Unfortunately for Sunderland, a 40 per cent sell-on clause was included in the £750,000 deal that saw Clarke sign for Sunderland from Spurs two years ago, meaning they will not receive the full transfer fee from any sale.

Italian side Lazio attempted to swoop for the 23-year-old in January, whilst West Ham United were linked with the attacker earlier on in the summer, so it could be difficult for the Mackems to keep hold of their key man this summer.

Sunderland may be fearing the worst with Jack Clarke amid Ipswich Town interest

Football League World's Sunderland fan pundit Keith Irving believes that the club would do well to keep Clarke on Wearside this summer, and explained that any money received for the forward must be reinvested in the playing squad in different positions.

"The Jack Clarke question is going to be the question that haunts Sunderland fans all summer - I think there is always a chance he'll stay, but the club expect his departure, I think," Irving told FLW.

"He's arguably the biggest profile player that we've got on the books at Sunderland, but very suspiciously missing from any of the kit launch marketing that was done, which usually tells you that there's something already in the works.

Jack Clarke's record for Sunderland in all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 112 27 22

"The last few days I've seen speculation increase that he is potentially a target of Ipswich Town, who have just got promoted last season obviously, among others, you know, he's got his suitors. West Ham have also been rumoured as well, even potential moves abroad with Lazio getting rebuffed last season, they might even come in.

"It's a reported fee of anywhere between £18m and £23m, depending on your chosen source. That kind of money is a cracking return on Jack Clarke, and as long as it's invested back in the playing staff, that could bolster the squad seriously.

"Plus, for me, since his injury sustained at Birmingham at the back end of last season, I think it's fair to say he never really recaptured his best form.

"All that being said, if Sunderland were to break the current structure and go back in with an improved contract offer, Clarke's agent - former Leeds and Sunderland full-back Ian Harte - has actually said that Jack would be happy to stay at Sunderland.

"Time will tell, but for this Mackem, I'd say I'm 80 per cent sure he'll be off this summer."

Sunderland must spend some money if Jack Clarke is sold

Sunderland are yet to spend any money on signings under new boss Regis Le Bris. The Mackems have made three additions to their squad so far this summer following last season's 16th-placed finish in the second tier, bringing in Alan Browne, Simon Moore and Ian Poveda on free transfers.

If Clarke is sold before the end of the transfer window, Sunderland would be expected to reinvest some of the money they receive for the winger. The club paid transfer fees for several new players last season, and they will surely need to do the same again if they are going to push on in the Championship during the 2024/25 campaign.

There is no doubt that losing a player of Clarke's quality will impact Sunderland's performances, and Irving believes it is likely that is going to be the case, even if his showings when returning from injury last season weren't the best so they need to have a plan in place to adequately replace him and strengthen in other areas during the remainder of the transfer window.

Ian Poveda will not be seen as a Clarke replacement, as his best position is on the right-hand side of attack, so if Clarke does inevitably move on, there will need to be money set aside to find his successor.