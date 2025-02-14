This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United and Coventry City are among the clubs eyeing a move for Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson.

According to TBR Football, the two Championship sides also face competition from West Ham for the striker.

The 32-year-old’s current contract is set to expire in the summer, although the Magpies have an option to extend it by a further year that has yet to be triggered.

It’s believed he will not be a Newcastle player next summer, which could also open the door for other sides in the Championship to join the race for his signature.

Callum Wilson - Newcastle United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 23 (23) 12 (5) 2021-22 18 (16) 8 (0) 2022-23 31 (21) 18 (5) 2023-24 20 (9) 9 (1) 2024-25 4 (0) 0 As of February 14th

Sunderland Callum Wilson verdict

When asked whether his club should pursue a move for Wilson, FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jordan Newcombe categorically ruled him out as a target he’d like to see brought in.

He believes that Wilson wouldn’t be a good signing for multiple reasons, citing his injury record, his Newcastle history and his tactical fit.

“I think Callum Wilson wouldn’t be the best option to have at Sunderland,” Newcombe told Football League World.

“If Leeds and Coventry are going for him, then I see him going to a team like a Coventry.

“Hopefully he helps them out as much as he can, but it’s something that Sunderland shouldn’t have, especially from the team that he’s just been in.

“He’s too injury prone as well.

“So I haven’t seen him fit and ready to play.

“If Sunderland have the chance to get someone else then yes, 100 per cent, but Callum Wilson is just not a player we should be going for.

“Especially with how long he’s been out for and what his style of play is, it’s just not what Sunderland need.”

Sunderland are currently fourth in the Championship table, chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Wilson wouldn’t make sense for Sunderland

Wilson has really struggled over the last couple of seasons to stay fit and earn playing time in Eddie Howe’s side.

While there’s no doubt Régis Le Bris would love someone of Wilson’s quality, it’s not even guaranteed the England international can reach those peaks ever again.

His likely wage demands would also be quite high, which Sunderland would want to avoid.

Wilson wouldn’t fit the profile of player that they have typically signed in recent years, so it would be surprising if a pursuit was made in the summer.